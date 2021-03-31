I'm moving house Thursday next week and would like to minimise the delay in getting broadband set up.

I signed up for a new 2degrees broadband connection a week ago, hoping that would give plenty of time for things to be set up. I gave my existing address as the delivery address for the modem, assuming this would be sent out in advance. The $15 courier fee was charged by direct debit almost immediately, so I assumed the modem would be sent out well in advance.

However having called 2degrees today to ask, I was told the order could not be progressed (including sending out the modem) until the previous owners' connection at the property is disconnected. This of course is scheduled for the same day we take possession of the property – Thursday 8 April.

I know it's not a huge deal, but is this how things usually work? Is there any way for fibre providers to get things prepared in advance, such as sending out the modem, so that on the day disconnection and re-connection can happen within a few hours of each other? Note that Easter weekend means there are only three business days between now and moving day.