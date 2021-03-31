Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Minimise delay getting broadband when moving house

jol

jol

56 posts

Master Geek


#284114 31-Mar-2021 16:48
Send private message

I'm moving house Thursday next week and would like to minimise the delay in getting broadband set up.

 

I signed up for a new 2degrees broadband connection a week ago, hoping that would give plenty of time for things to be set up. I gave my existing address as the delivery address for the modem, assuming this would be sent out in advance. The $15 courier fee was charged by direct debit almost immediately, so I assumed the modem would be sent out well in advance.

 

However having called 2degrees today to ask, I was told the order could not be progressed (including sending out the modem) until the previous owners' connection at the property is disconnected. This of course is scheduled for the same day we take possession of the property – Thursday 8 April.

 

I know it's not a huge deal, but is this how things usually work? Is there any way for fibre providers to get things prepared in advance, such as sending out the modem, so that on the day disconnection and re-connection can happen within a few hours of each other? Note that Easter weekend means there are only three business days between now and moving day.

Linux
9019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684896 31-Mar-2021 16:54
Send private message

https://www.2degrees.nz/broadband/moving/

 

The 10 days is working days and you can not count a public holiday as a working day or Saturday and Sunday

jol

jol

56 posts

Master Geek


  #2684897 31-Mar-2021 16:57
Send private message

Linux:

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/broadband/moving/

 

The 10 days is working days and you can not count a public holiday as a working day or Saturday and Sunday

 

 

I signed up on Tuesday last week, and move in Thursday next week. Taking away weekends, Good Friday and Easter Monday, that is exactly 10 working days.

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2684906 31-Mar-2021 17:01
Send private message

Some providers can provision the service to the second ONT port, a few days before you move in, and when the previous people's connection is disconnected, it gets promoted to primary (and stays on the second port so you don't have to do anything). Not sure if 2degrees offer this option.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.



Linux
9019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684909 31-Mar-2021 17:09
Send private message

Can the 2nd port do Gb? (Not sure what speed the end user signed up for) but if they want Gb I am sure that can only be on port1 (I could be wrong)

jol

jol

56 posts

Master Geek


  #2684912 31-Mar-2021 17:12
Send private message

jol:

 

Linux:

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/broadband/moving/

 

The 10 days is working days and you can not count a public holiday as a working day or Saturday and Sunday

 

 

I signed up on Tuesday last week, and move in Thursday next week. Taking away weekends, Good Friday and Easter Monday, that is exactly 10 working days.

 

 

Actually if you read what it says under "Switch on moving day" at that link, it makes it seem like what I am asking for is straightforward for them.

 

"We can setup your broadband account so it starts at your new place on moving day. If you choose to get a modem, we’ll get that out to you in the meantime."

 

Any ideas why I was told differently over the phone?

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2684972 31-Mar-2021 18:05
Send private message

Linux:

Can the 2nd port do Gb? (Not sure what speed the end user signed up for) but if they want Gb I am sure that can only be on port1 (I could be wrong)




Yep secondary service can do gig now, they added it for exactly this scenario




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

Azzura
497 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2684975 31-Mar-2021 18:13
Send private message

On the day or when ever ----Couldn't the current owner of the account transfer it over into your name (maybe you can't do that in NZ...idk)?

Some may not be comfortable doing that....but it could be an option with no down time.



cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2684993 31-Mar-2021 18:23
Send private message

As others have mentioned all ports can do GigE, however for various reasons Chorus don't want two actively used ports capable of GigE, but for a swift switch of service both on GigE is fine. I presume the hardware is not really rated to provide two simultaneous GigE services.

Cyril

nztim
2289 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2685057 31-Mar-2021 21:16
Send private message

Max secondary offer is 200/50




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2685065 31-Mar-2021 21:27
Send private message

Sorry I was using the wrong terms. You can have the second port (or one of the other ports, if there is already something on ports 2/3) as 'primary offer' gig connections if you want, and the second port connection gets left behind once the port 1 connection is removed. Alternatively, you can get a (lower cost) secondary offer on another port, which will be promoted to a primary offer once all other primary offers (one in this case) have been disconnected. Multiple gig offers on a single ONT is not recommended for performance reasons, but Chorus do permit it.

 

https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/multiple-primary-offers-single-ont




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

jol

jol

56 posts

Master Geek


  #2685235 1-Apr-2021 10:27
Send private message

Linux:

 

Can the 2nd port do Gb? (Not sure what speed the end user signed up for) but if they want Gb I am sure that can only be on port1 (I could be wrong)

 

 

I've signed up for a 100/20 plan, so I don't think this would be relevant to me. I would be perfectly happy to have my broadband account on port2 of the ONT if 2degrees support that.

 

Do you think I should chase this with 2degrees? The website does seem pretty clear that it's possible to get a broadband account set up in advance so that service starts on moving day. And I definitely did give them 10 working days lead time.

 

Can anyone whose gone through this before with 2degrees or another ISP give any advice about what I should ask for?

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2685237 1-Apr-2021 10:41
Send private message

You can ask them if they are able to set you up on the second ONT port though I am not sure if they offer that service. Otherwise, you will have to wait until the old people's connection is removed (or change ISPs to one who can, but that's probably a bit drastic).

 

The reason for the pushback from them is they can't just override the existing connection without a proper churn order.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

jol

jol

56 posts

Master Geek


  #2685240 1-Apr-2021 10:47
Send private message

danielfaulknor:

 

You can ask them if they are able to set you up on the second ONT port though I am not sure if they offer that service. Otherwise, you will have to wait until the old people's connection is removed (or change ISPs to one who can, but that's probably a bit drastic).

 

The reason for the pushback from them is they can't just override the existing connection without a proper churn order.

 

 

I will ask about second ONT port. But regardless, they should be able to courier the modem to me immediately shouldn't they? Especially since they have already charged me the delivery fee.

 

On the bigger issue, you would think that since the disconnection is already booked in with Chorus for the 8 April, Chorus should be able to just add the connection to 2degrees to the same job? Intuitively, that should be the standard process for coordinating a disconnection and re-connection.

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2685284 1-Apr-2021 11:49
Send private message

I don't know about the modem but there can only be one change order on an ONT at a time, so 2degrees can't even place the order with Chorus (or add a second port connection actually now that I think about it) if the existing provider on the ONT has already submitted the cancel request for the move date.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

ghettomaster
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2685289 1-Apr-2021 12:04
Send private message

Have you got a mobile with 2D? Some mobile data to tie you over might be the easiest way to deal with it.

