my ultra unlimited net speed at 16:02, 2-04-21 was 868.23Mbps on 06-04-21 at 16:20 92.02Mbps and has remained at this speed apart from occasional bursts of high speed.
I have reset all, checked Fritz!Box 7490 settings, all seems ok ...help
Looks like an ethernet port sitting at 100Mb/s. Check for a faulty cable, and ports in the Fritz aren't set to green mode (limits to 100Mb/s).
RunningMan:
Got the same results on wireless ?
Graymond:
You mention " ports in the Fritz aren't set to green mode " not familiar with that ??
Check the WAN connection on the Fritz then - make sure it is connecting at 1Gb, not 100Mb.
What is your upload speed currently - has that changed?
Linux: Have you re-powered the ONT?
Yes, all have been re-powered with appropriate time delays..
All connections are unchanged but did pull and replace,
current speed https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/9cb84c70-4f6b-49da-bed7-a32f0aaa23bc
OK now call 2degrees and get a job logged for further investigation to make 100% sure your connection is provisioned for Gb
Can you try a few different servers and see if that upload speed is repeatable - if it is, then it's higher than what you'd expect from a port dropping to 100Mb/s. If that's the case, probably need to escalate to 2D.
Will do, not to sure why it changed, never know whats being done by some of the Chorus contractors working in this town.
speed tests are all the same