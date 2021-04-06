Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
what happened to my speed
Graymond

#284194 6-Apr-2021 17:33
my ultra unlimited net speed at 16:02, 2-04-21 was 868.23Mbps  on 06-04-21 at 16:20 92.02Mbps and has remained at this speed apart from occasional bursts of high speed.

 

I have reset all, checked Fritz!Box 7490 settings, all seems ok ...help

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
RunningMan
  #2687358 6-Apr-2021 17:36
Looks like an ethernet port sitting at 100Mb/s. Check for a faulty cable, and ports in the Fritz aren't set to green mode (limits to 100Mb/s).

Linux
  #2687364 6-Apr-2021 17:42
My Gb connection is fine

Graymond

  #2687372 6-Apr-2021 17:55
RunningMan:

 

Looks like an ethernet port sitting at 100Mb/s. Check for a faulty cable, and ports in the Fritz aren't set to green mode (limits to 100Mb/s).

 

 

 

 

Got the same results on wireless ?

 

 



Graymond

  #2687375 6-Apr-2021 18:00
Graymond:

 

RunningMan:

 

Looks like an ethernet port sitting at 100Mb/s. Check for a faulty cable, and ports in the Fritz aren't set to green mode (limits to 100Mb/s).

 

 

 

 

Got the same results on wireless ?

 

 

 

 

 

 

You mention " ports in the Fritz aren't set to green mode " not familiar with that ??

yitz
  #2687383 6-Apr-2021 18:06
Fritzbox green mode setting

Graymond

  #2687448 6-Apr-2021 18:29
Yes that is how my router is set..

 

 

RunningMan
  #2687451 6-Apr-2021 18:35
Graymond:

 

Got the same results on wireless ?

 

 

Check the WAN connection on the Fritz then - make sure it is connecting at 1Gb, not 100Mb.

 

What is your upload speed currently - has that changed?



Linux
  #2687462 6-Apr-2021 19:00
Have you re-powered the ONT?

Graymond

  #2687472 6-Apr-2021 19:40
Linux: Have you re-powered the ONT?

 

 

 

Yes, all have been re-powered with appropriate time delays..

Graymond

  #2687479 6-Apr-2021 19:53
RunningMan:

 

Graymond:

 

Got the same results on wireless ?

 

 

Check the WAN connection on the Fritz then - make sure it is connecting at 1Gb, not 100Mb.

 

What is your upload speed currently - has that changed?

 

 

 

 

All connections are unchanged but did pull and replace,

 

current speed   https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/9cb84c70-4f6b-49da-bed7-a32f0aaa23bc

Linux
  #2687482 6-Apr-2021 19:55
OK now call 2degrees and get a job logged for further investigation to make 100% sure your connection is provisioned for Gb

RunningMan
  #2687483 6-Apr-2021 19:56
Can you try a few different servers and see if that upload speed is repeatable - if it is, then it's higher than what you'd expect from a port dropping to 100Mb/s. If that's the case, probably need to escalate to 2D.

Graymond

  #2687485 6-Apr-2021 19:58
Linux:

 

OK now call 2degrees and get a job logged for further investigation to make 100% sure your connection is provisioned for Gb

 

 

 

 

Will do, not to sure why it changed, never know whats being done by some of the Chorus contractors working in this town.

 

 

Graymond

  #2687534 6-Apr-2021 20:07
RunningMan:

 

Can you try a few different servers and see if that upload speed is repeatable - if it is, then it's higher than what you'd expect from a port dropping to 100Mb/s. If that's the case, probably need to escalate to 2D.

 

 

 

 

speed tests are all the same

 

 

RunningMan
  #2687537 6-Apr-2021 20:08
As @Linux says then, time to call 2D - you've done all you can

