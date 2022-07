You know what, in this case, I’m not actually sure. I’ve started passing some of the design & build work to a young colleague and this one was his baby so I’m not across all the subtle details. I must be getting old or something.

Recently another colleague who is also an ex-Vodafoner from back in the day was on a conference call with me and Ericsson and said something along the lines of “the last time I worked with Ericsson was about ten years ago on MMS...” Later I gently reminded her that it was closer to twenty.

I expect my Yorkshire accent to kick in any day now.