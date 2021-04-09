Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees possibly blocking Mihoyo/Genshin Impact
KesslerCOIL

11 posts

Geek


#284252 9-Apr-2021 17:56
Today I tried logging into Genshin Impact, I got a connection error, so I tried logging into Mihoyo which doesnt even let me try to login. Then I thought I'd try using my phones data instead of my router/modem, which worked and allowed me to login.  
I called 2Degrees and they told me they havent blocked it, but I see no reason why it would be my router/modem doing it when I still cannot connect even after factory resetting it.  
No one else as far as I know is having this issue, but I also dont know anyone else that plays the game and is with 2Degrees.  

I've also tried making exceptions with my firewall, turning off adblock when using the site and disabling my antivirus(Windows Defender).

Linux
9039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690146 9-Apr-2021 17:59
Does it host child porn? 2degrees will not block it but the DIA

KesslerCOIL

11 posts

Geek


  #2690148 9-Apr-2021 18:04
Well it's just a video game and it's developer site, so I wouldnt think it'd be blocked for something like that.

cokemaster
Exited
4500 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690151 9-Apr-2021 18:10
What about turning off IPv6?




webhosting

KesslerCOIL

11 posts

Geek


  #2690152 9-Apr-2021 18:15
cokemaster: What about turning off IPv6?


Tried that just now and it changed nothing.  
There is still a distinct possibility it's on Mihoyos end, but I find it weird that the login button is completely nonfunctional when using my wired connection but it works when using my mobile data.

Linux
9039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690168 9-Apr-2021 18:57
Can you ping the domain?

yitz
1706 posts

Uber Geek


  #2690191 9-Apr-2021 19:49
You could test the below domains, not too familiar with this particular game client's traffic myself but HTTP/S is presumably used for authentication and other functions:

 

api-os-takumi.mihoyo.com
api-static.mihoyo.com
genshin.mihoyo.com
hk4e-api-os.mihoyo.com
hk4e-sdk-os.mihoyo.com

 

autopatchhk.yuanshen.com
dispatchosglobal.yuanshen.com
osasiadispatch.yuanshen.com
overseauspider.yuanshen.com

 

The gaming traffic communicates with various Alibaba cloud owned IPs (UDP, ports 2210x) , e.g.
47.245.56.248
8.211.161.152

KesslerCOIL

11 posts

Geek


  #2690192 9-Apr-2021 20:00
yitz:

 

You could test the below domains, not too familiar with this particular game client's traffic myself but HTTP/S is presumably used for authentication and other functions:

 

api-os-takumi.mihoyo.com
api-static.mihoyo.com
genshin.mihoyo.com
hk4e-api-os.mihoyo.com
hk4e-sdk-os.mihoyo.com

 

autopatchhk.yuanshen.com
dispatchosglobal.yuanshen.com
osasiadispatch.yuanshen.com
overseauspider.yuanshen.com

 

The gaming traffic communicates with various Alibaba cloud owned IPs (UDP, ports 2210x) , e.g.
47.245.56.248
8.211.161.152

 

  
Done, they all worked. Though I also just got off the phone with 2Degrees again, they said they'd call me back. The game and site are both working now out of nowhere.

quickymart
8853 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2690237 9-Apr-2021 22:24
I thought you were with Vodafone?

KesslerCOIL

11 posts

Geek


  #2690602 10-Apr-2021 14:48
quickymart:

 

I thought you were with Vodafone?

 


Changed ISP a couple years ago now.

quickymart
8853 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2690638 10-Apr-2021 16:13
Oh but I thought Vodafone were "more reliable" and you were really unhappy with 2degrees?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=239523&page_no=1#2064727

 

Why stay with a provider you're unhappy with?

