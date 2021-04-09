KesslerCOIL

Today I tried logging into Genshin Impact, I got a connection error, so I tried logging into Mihoyo which doesnt even let me try to login. Then I thought I'd try using my phones data instead of my router/modem, which worked and allowed me to login.

I called 2Degrees and they told me they havent blocked it, but I see no reason why it would be my router/modem doing it when I still cannot connect even after factory resetting it.

No one else as far as I know is having this issue, but I also dont know anyone else that plays the game and is with 2Degrees.



I've also tried making exceptions with my firewall, turning off adblock when using the site and disabling my antivirus(Windows Defender).