2degrees mobile data issues
nampat

55 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#284317 13-Apr-2021 15:01
Send private message

Hi, 

 

Is it just me or anyone else having issues with 2degrees mobile data lately?

 

It has been completely unusable for me over the past few days (since new plan changes). Been trying to do a speed test but it can't even complete that before it throws up an error, that's how bad it is (screenshots below). 

 

It's not location-specific, was in Tauranga on Sunday, and in Auckland (central and west) last 2 days still having issues. Have tried, doing a hard reboot, changed it to 3G/4G, and also activated dataclock one hour free data, none of those have made a difference. I have definitely not used more than 40GB, considering I lost 33GB data during plan change.

 

This is probably the last straw after all the drama with recent plan changes and completely unhelpful customer service I have received over the last week. 

 

Anyone from 2degrees able to have a look? 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks!

scottjpalmer
5831 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692069 13-Apr-2021 15:02
Send private message

Mine is working fine . . .

c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2692072 13-Apr-2021 15:04
Send private message

Working fine in Auckland Central. Tried the sim in another device?

nampat

55 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2692074 13-Apr-2021 15:06
Send private message

scottjpalmer: Mine is working fine . . .

 

Ah right, could be account related in that case. Looks like plan change has done something weird.



nampat

55 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2692076 13-Apr-2021 15:07
Send private message

c0ld:

 

Working fine in Auckland Central. Tried the sim in another device?

 

 

 

 

I don't have any other devices with me at the moment, but I share data with my wife and checked with her and its unusable for her too. So I suspect for some reason I am being throttled.

Linux
9058 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692078 13-Apr-2021 15:08
Send private message

@SaltyNZ Might be able to add some value here

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2692080 13-Apr-2021 15:12
Send private message

Hi, we don't have any known issues, but sounds frustrating for you, sorry to hear.

 

Feel free to send me a DM with your account details though and I'm happy to get one of our amazing 100% Kiwi based care team to get in touch with you.




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

MrGadget
118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2692098 13-Apr-2021 15:50
Send private message

Not to be that person... but have you restarted your phone? May just need that sort of kick to properly sync with the network again...



nampat

55 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2692105 13-Apr-2021 16:17
Send private message

MrGadget: Not to be that person... but have you restarted your phone? May just need that sort of kick to properly sync with the network again...

 

 

 

Yes have already tried normal and hard reboot, but made no difference

DjShadow
3845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2692183 13-Apr-2021 17:32
Send private message

nampat:

 

Hi, 

 

Is it just me or anyone else having issues with 2degrees mobile data lately?

 

It has been completely unusable for me over the past few days (since new plan changes). Been trying to do a speed test but it can't even complete that before it throws up an error, that's how bad it is (screenshots below). 

 

It's not location-specific, was in Tauranga on Sunday, and in Auckland (central and west) last 2 days still having issues. Have tried, doing a hard reboot, changed it to 3G/4G, and also activated dataclock one hour free data, none of those have made a difference. I have definitely not used more than 40GB, considering I lost 33GB data during plan change.

 

This is probably the last straw after all the drama with recent plan changes and completely unhelpful customer service I have received over the last week. 

 

Anyone from 2degrees able to have a look? 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 

Is it any faster turning off low-energy mode? (the yellow battery)

nampat

55 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2692425 14-Apr-2021 08:31
Send private message

Finally got this sorted last night, as suspected something went wrong during plan change as result speed was being throttled.

 

@Morganbrowne Thanks for your help. And special thanks to Rushabh from customer care who called and got this resolved and dealt with empathy. Best service I have received over the last week compared to service I have received from Facebook chat and call centre, who I thought were not up to the standard. 

 

 

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2692434 14-Apr-2021 09:04
Send private message

nampat:

 

Finally got this sorted last night, as suspected something went wrong during plan change as result speed was being throttled.

 

@Morganbrowne Thanks for your help. And special thanks to Rushabh from customer care who called and got this resolved and dealt with empathy. Best service I have received over the last week compared to service I have received from Facebook chat and call centre, who I thought were not up to the standard. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

My pleasure, and so glad Rishab got you sorted! Glad to hear :)




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2692439 14-Apr-2021 09:13
Send private message

nampat:

 

Finally got this sorted last night, as suspected something went wrong during plan change as result speed was being throttled.

 

@Morganbrowne Thanks for your help. And special thanks to Rushabh from customer care who called and got this resolved and dealt with empathy. Best service I have received over the last week compared to service I have received from Facebook chat and call centre, who I thought were not up to the standard. 

 

 

 

 

I hope the 0.13Mbps down / 0Mbps up isn't an example of the new type (endless data) plans 1.2Mbps throttling in place as that seems way off?

nampat

55 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2692487 14-Apr-2021 10:03
Send private message

c0ld:

 

nampat:

 

Finally got this sorted last night, as suspected something went wrong during plan change as result speed was being throttled.

 

@Morganbrowne Thanks for your help. And special thanks to Rushabh from customer care who called and got this resolved and dealt with empathy. Best service I have received over the last week compared to service I have received from Facebook chat and call centre, who I thought were not up to the standard. 

 

 

 

 

I hope the 0.13Mbps down / 0Mbps up isn't an example of the new type (endless data) plans 1.2Mbps throttling in place as that seems way off?

 

 

 

 

Yea I really hope they don't throttle it to the speed I had. It was completely unusable, so it will be interesting to see what speeds people get once they are throttled. 

