Hi,

Is it just me or anyone else having issues with 2degrees mobile data lately?

It has been completely unusable for me over the past few days (since new plan changes). Been trying to do a speed test but it can't even complete that before it throws up an error, that's how bad it is (screenshots below).

It's not location-specific, was in Tauranga on Sunday, and in Auckland (central and west) last 2 days still having issues. Have tried, doing a hard reboot, changed it to 3G/4G, and also activated dataclock one hour free data, none of those have made a difference. I have definitely not used more than 40GB, considering I lost 33GB data during plan change.

This is probably the last straw after all the drama with recent plan changes and completely unhelpful customer service I have received over the last week.

Anyone from 2degrees able to have a look?

Thanks!