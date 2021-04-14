wellygary:

Have we got a PR from 2D on this yet.??...
"2degrees will partner with Sweden’s Ericsson to build a 5G mobile network after its longstanding Chinese technology supplier Huawei was shut out of the 5G market by a de facto “five eyes” ban.
The country’s third mobile network operator said it would switch over 100 of its cellsites in Auckland and Wellington to Ericsson equipment capable of providing 3G, 4G and 5G services by the end of this year.
It plans ultimately to swap out equipment on 700 of its 1800 cellsites so it can offer the latest generation of mobile technology.
Chief executive Mark Aue said the investment would allow the company to offer fixed-wireless broadband to more homes."
