Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2 Degrees to go with Ericsson for 5G rollout
wellygary

6679 posts

Uber Geek


#284335 14-Apr-2021 12:11
Send private message

Have we got a PR from 2D on this yet.??...

 

"2degrees will partner with Sweden’s Ericsson to build a 5G mobile network after its longstanding Chinese technology supplier Huawei was shut out of the 5G market by a de facto “five eyes” ban.

 

The country’s third mobile network operator said it would switch over 100 of its cellsites in Auckland and Wellington to Ericsson equipment capable of providing 3G, 4G and 5G services by the end of this year.

 

It plans ultimately to swap out equipment on 700 of its 1800 cellsites so it can offer the latest generation of mobile technology.

 

Chief executive Mark Aue said the investment would allow the company to offer fixed-wireless broadband to more homes."

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/124828171/2degrees-to-build-almost-brand-new-network-with-ericsson-to-get-into-5g

 

 

Create new topic
c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2692590 14-Apr-2021 12:18
Send private message

https://www.2degrees.nz/media-releases/2degrees-selects-ericsson-as-partner-for-5g-network-launch-in-2021/

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2692591 14-Apr-2021 12:19
Send private message

That's pretty impressive that Auckland & Wellington will be online during 2021.

boosacnoodle
392 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2692608 14-Apr-2021 12:45
Send private message

Benjip:

 

That's pretty impressive that Auckland & Wellington will be online during 2021.

 

 

How does that compare %-wise?



Linux
9063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692610 14-Apr-2021 12:48
Send private message

This is fantastic news 👏

DjShadow
3845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2692614 14-Apr-2021 12:53
Send private message

I get the feeling that 700mhz 4G will get a good push with this too

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74081 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692617 14-Apr-2021 12:56
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Have we got a PR from 2D on this yet.??...

 

 

Yes:

 

 

2degrees has announced it is partnering with Ericsson to bring New Zealanders its 5G network. The national 5G network build starts immediately, and the first sites will be built in Auckland and Wellington during 2021. The network will expand to the other main centres, with plans for 700 sites.

 

2degrees is the only telco in New Zealand to use Ericsson’s world-leading mobile technology. Further differentiation will be realised by combining Ericsson 5G, 4G and 3G radio access network (RAN) and core network will be optimised for a seamless customer experience.

 

In addition to enabling the 5G network build, partnering with Ericsson will also allow 2degrees to double its 4G capacity, offering an even better customer experience.

 

Chief Executive Mark Aue describes the partnership as another major step forward for the company:

 

“2degrees has invested $1 billion in a network that has recently been rated first for ‘most responsive network’ as experienced by 2degrees subscribers, and first equal for its ‘excellent consistent quality’ by Tutela [1]”, he says."

 

Mr Aue says Ericsson’s global pedigree was highlighted recently by research company Gartner, which awarded it top ratings for its ‘ability to execute’ on 5G networks[2].

 

“Ericsson is rapidly expanding its New Zealand presence and we look forward to bringing our customers the technology that is underpinning the world’s best 5G networks across five continents, including Australia’s leading mobile network.”

 

“Our launch will be well-timed and what we’re building today will be far more advanced than what any telco could deliver a year ago. In the past 18 months there have been significant advances in the 5G ecosystem and our 5G build is poised to capitalise on that - ultimately 2degrees customers will benefit from mature and proven technology,” says Mr Aue.

 

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand says the company is delighted to be chosen as 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) and Core provider partner to 2degrees:

 

“We’ve come to know 2degrees, its team and its ambitions well in the process leading up to today’s announcement. It’s exciting to work with a challenger brand and a telco that is growing its market share at pace. We’re excited to see the role 5G will play when our technology goes live later this year. 

 

"Ericsson is poised to play a significant role with 2degrees to support New Zealand’s transition to 5G. We are investing in New Zealand and have local capability and global experts who are deploying   our world-leading infrastructure with 2degrees.”

 

Mr Aue said Ericsson was appointed following a multi-vendor selection process and that the telco was reassured by Ericsson’s international track record of 5G commercial agreements and successful deployments and accolades.

 

For the 2degrees 5G network, Mr Aue reports progress is well underway:

 

“We started replacing the core of our network in 2020 and now we can accelerate the build out of 5G with our planned upgrade of existing sites. The move to 5G is a natural evolution for 2degrees and, like the move to 3G and then 4G, will be funded by the company’s established capital investment plan.”

 

Today, 2degrees delivers mobile services to customers via a nationwide network of almost 1800 sites that reaches 98.5% of the places kiwis live and work.

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALTRON
565 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2692633 14-Apr-2021 13:19
Send private message

Excellent news 😊



antonknee
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2692660 14-Apr-2021 13:43
Send private message

Great news and well done to 2degrees and Ericsson - can I please put in a cheeky request to access said 5G via an eSIM please 😝

gordo92
42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2692674 14-Apr-2021 14:10
Send private message

This is great news, glad they are finally going to Roll it out 😀

DjShadow
3845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2739861 6-Jul-2021 18:28
Send private message

Just noticed on RSM that 2D have registered 3720mhz at Khyber Pass and Hampton Downs, so 5G is finally on its way

Linux
9063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739864 6-Jul-2021 18:36
Send private message

Hampton downs that is a interesting location!

 

Edit: " HAMPTON COW " so not a fixed site

SaltyNZ
6211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740321 7-Jul-2021 08:43
Send private message

Linux:

 

Hampton downs that is a interesting location!

 

Edit: " HAMPTON COW " so not a fixed site

 

 

 

 

We often like to have COWs in the field. It's cruel to keep them locked up in the garage all day.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Linux
9063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2756344 6-Aug-2021 20:27
Send private message

List is growing of sites getting 5G

hamish225
1363 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2756632 7-Aug-2021 23:41
Send private message

I like the sound of Double the 4G capacity, hopefully some people will get off the 4G and that will mean more speed for me on my 4G only iphone xD




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

Linux
9063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2773914 7-Sep-2021 20:25
Send private message

Is this new on the main page of the 2degrees site? 5G

 

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/5g

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 