Received an email from 2degrees advising they moved to the $7 a day model they launched for Business customers a short while ago. Looks a fairly similar proposition to Vodafones.
https://www.2degrees.nz/roaming
Headlines:
- $7 a day for over 100 countries, applied automatically when you roam
- Usage comes out your standard plan allowances
- After 1GB per day throttled to 128kbps
- 500MB $50 pack available for some other countries that aren't covered by the $7 deal.
- No daily charge for Aussie until end of July :)
Personally this works great for me so really happy with the change and good to see each and every country listed so you know where you stand.
@morganbrowne any way the webpage can be updated to show which countries offer 4G roaming? Unless it's all of them?