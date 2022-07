Received an email from 2degrees advising they moved to the $7 a day model they launched for Business customers a short while ago. Looks a fairly similar proposition to Vodafones.Headlines:- $7 a day for over 100 countries, applied automatically when you roam- Usage comes out your standard plan allowances- After 1GB per day throttled to 128kbps- 500MB $50 pack available for some other countries that aren't covered by the $7 deal.- No daily charge for Aussie until end of July :)Personally this works great for me so really happy with the change and good to see each and every country listed so you know where you stand. morganbrowne any way the webpage can be updated to show which countries offer 4G roaming? Unless it's all of them?