Data clock app with multiple accounts?
Hi,

 

Does anyone know if the 2degrees data clock app supports multiple numbers/accounts, and the ability to switch between them, and start individual data clock sessions?
I know the main 2degrees app supports multiple numbers, but not sure on data clock app.

 

Example use case: 1 prepay number (SIM in usb modem) + 1 pay monthly number (used on main phone)

 

Alternatively, if data clock app is single account only, would this work:

 

     

  1. Main phone: data clock app linked to pay monthly number
  2. Grab an old android phone, install data clock app - link to prepay number (in usb modem)

 

Thanks

Linux
Nope it does not

Linux: Nope it does not

 

Thanks.

 

So would my alternative method work?
Grab an old android phone (no sim), install data clock app - link to prepay number (in usb modem)?

That is what I would do

