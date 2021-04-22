Hi,

Does anyone know if the 2degrees data clock app supports multiple numbers/accounts, and the ability to switch between them, and start individual data clock sessions?

I know the main 2degrees app supports multiple numbers, but not sure on data clock app.

Example use case: 1 prepay number (SIM in usb modem) + 1 pay monthly number (used on main phone)

Alternatively, if data clock app is single account only, would this work:

Main phone: data clock app linked to pay monthly number Grab an old android phone, install data clock app - link to prepay number (in usb modem)

Thanks