Best Visitor Reception Sign-in System?


# 259778 22-Oct-2019 08:53
Hello all.

 

Do any of you have experience with electronic sign-in systems for visitors in the workplace? Good/Bad/Ugly?

 

I am after as close to a turn key system which will support Exchange Online/Azure AD connectivity for retrieving the list of employees/emailing employees when they have a visitor. The ability for repeat visitors to be remembered too would be a bonus. Sign-out would also make the H&S people happy as they'd be better able to determine who is on the site in the event of anything happening.

 

Any other features you have found to be good that I haven't even considered?

 

Thank you for any guidance you may be able to provide!

 

 







  # 2341598 22-Oct-2019 09:01
The 2 main players I've seen within my role in NZ, is Whos On Location. And Visitorrego. The latter being a kiwi born one. 

 

Both now have varied integration and 1-stop solutions. You can view a web page on a cut down kiosk mode PC, or there are native apps for ipads and such.

 

Most recent install was WoL on Surface pro with a fancy logitech SP holder. Barcode reader for sign-out, and brother label printer. Fairly straight forward front end. Not too familiar with the back

 

WoL use to be a web portal management, not sure if they have moved to cloud solution (I would think so being that is 'the way' now)

 

With Visitor rego we have one instance that is using a contact object to do ldap queries for addresses and numbers from AD from memory. But also used a local SQL like dbase for additional resources

 

In either case both appear to be massaged quite custom, with requirements, auto-logout, printing onsite lists for fire evac requirements and so on

VisTab is one I see commonly on client sites and around generally https://www.vistab.co.nz/contact-vistab/ and its a local product.  It remembers me for faster sign in the next time....  I type the first few letters of my name and get presented with a short list.

 

With these systems I frequently see the label printers not working, which annoys me.  Perhaps go on a monthly contract to start with until reliability is demonstrated, and then go for a longer contract if this gets better pricing.




  # 2341650 22-Oct-2019 09:26
Dynamic:

 

VisTab is one I see commonly on client sites and around generally https://www.vistab.co.nz/contact-vistab/ and its a local product.  It remembers me for faster sign in the next time....  I type the first few letters of my name and get presented with a short list.

 

With these systems I frequently see the label printers not working, which annoys me.  Perhaps go on a monthly contract to start with until reliability is demonstrated, and then go for a longer contract if this gets better pricing.

 

 

I forgot them. Most the schools have them on small android tablets.

 

Large simplistic buttons

  # 2341651 22-Oct-2019 09:29
What sort of access control (door swipes) are you using? Gallaghers have a visitors module for their access control system.. not sure how good it is though but might be worth a look if you're using them for access control already

 

They have pretty cool guest door access controls using a mobile phone app in place as well depending on what type of readers youre using

 

It can do all your H&S requirements as well

  # 2341653 22-Oct-2019 09:32
We use sine (https://www.sine.co/visitors/)  - not really had much to do with it but the couple of times I've had visitors it seemed pretty good. 

  # 2341706 22-Oct-2019 11:04
My work has recently moved to Whos on Location from VisitorRego covering around six sites.

  # 2341714 22-Oct-2019 11:39
swipedon is great this is what we use - and its NZ based as well

 
 
 
 


  # 2341738 22-Oct-2019 12:36
I've put this system in and it's very simple, browser based, runs on an iPad or any Windows based terminal.  It's also NZ based.

 

https://www.evareceptionist.com/

 

The barcode printers have been very reliable, once we turned off the powersaving feature where they went to sleep!  Doesn't remember you but if you keep a copy of the printed label and scan if when you come back it'll pre-populate everything you have to type in.

 

 



  # 2341771 22-Oct-2019 13:48
Thank you all for the suggestions, great to get first hand reports.

 

 







  # 2346962 31-Oct-2019 21:06
Seen both EVA and WhosOnLocation deployed in anger, quite reliably.

 

Do remember to provide isolated network domain and to use kiosk mode sign-in terminals to reduce their threat vector.




  # 2391578 14-Jan-2020 11:11
I'm looking at this for a small customer. Are there any recommendations for a more basic system where an app can be purchased as a one off, rather than monthly fee?




