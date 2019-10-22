Hello all.

Do any of you have experience with electronic sign-in systems for visitors in the workplace? Good/Bad/Ugly?

I am after as close to a turn key system which will support Exchange Online/Azure AD connectivity for retrieving the list of employees/emailing employees when they have a visitor. The ability for repeat visitors to be remembered too would be a bonus. Sign-out would also make the H&S people happy as they'd be better able to determine who is on the site in the event of anything happening.

Any other features you have found to be good that I haven't even considered?

Thank you for any guidance you may be able to provide!