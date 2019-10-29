Hi

Wordpress :-(

I have a client with a neglected website in need of a professional cleanup

Ive tried Wordfence & Quttera scan tools from within wordpress . Ive also tried external scan tools



Google Search Console shows it has "Hacked:URL injection" & gives examples of spammy urls on the website

These hacked urls are hidden it seems, you cant brose to them & the Web scan tools Ive tried dont find them.



So , Im after recommendations of a Site Cleaning Service I can recommend to the owners , a service that can dig in at a lower level & wont rely on just a scan tool

The website was hacked & cleaned in the past . Its still has issues that google doesnt like , so a google search will show as "this site may be hacked" , because of those

hidden spammy links (hacked URL injection)

Cheers