I want to revisit an earlier post I think I made earlier regarding some free or low cost remote desktop software.

Teamviewer was free once. I am wanting to use it commercially but when I am only going to access two or three customer pcs not more than a few times a year each I don't want to pay an ongoing monthly fee when I am not using it every month.

Most of the business or pro versions are priced at corporate rates.

I am also considering whether its worth actually developing my own remote access software.

Has anyone actually done that?

The problem with other people's remote desktop software is you don't know whether a company is dodgy or not or how good their platforms are in terms of security.

Mike Meyers is on udemy and I have signed up for the next CompTIA Network plus course, so I will try that as well and the security one later one. But in the meantime I will just have to use someone elses platform but finding something that is priced to my requirements is going to be tricky.

I am working on some new packages to expand my business as well and remote support will be part of that but it will be a while until I can scale it to any reasonable size.

Anyway, just wondering if any one has any ideas.

Thanks