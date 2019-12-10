Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
449 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

# 261700 10-Dec-2019 22:49
I want to revisit an earlier post I think I made earlier regarding some free or low cost remote desktop software.

 

Teamviewer was free once. I am wanting to use it commercially but when I am only going to access two or three customer pcs not more than  a few times a year each I don't want to pay an ongoing monthly fee when I am not using it every month.

 

Most of the business or pro versions are priced at corporate rates. 

 

I am also considering whether its worth actually developing my own remote access software. 

 

Has anyone actually done that?

 

The problem with other people's remote desktop software is you don't know whether a company is dodgy or not or how good their platforms are in terms of security.

 

Mike Meyers is on udemy and I have signed up for the next CompTIA Network plus course, so I will try that as well and the security one later one. But in the meantime I will just have to use someone elses platform but finding something that is priced to my requirements is going to be tricky.

 

I am working on some new packages to expand my business as well and remote support will be part of that but it will be a while until I can scale it to any reasonable size.

 

Anyway, just wondering if any one has any ideas.
Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

323 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2372136 10-Dec-2019 22:54
3 people support this post
1 word: https://anydesk.com/en

 

It's fast and it's great. Much better than teamviewer.

1001 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2372141 10-Dec-2019 23:18
isnt the customer paying?

 
 
 
 


21665 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2372145 10-Dec-2019 23:27
2 people support this post
Given the prevalence of service providers being hacked through software installed on customers' computers, I wouldn't even CONSIDER a remote access solution that didn't have 2FA.

 

You shouldn't either. Everything you build for your business should be protected with this.

 

I know it's cliché but right now, price is the last thing you should be worried about. 

 

 

70 posts

Master Geek


  # 2372146 10-Dec-2019 23:31
+1 for anydesk - super fast at connecting.  And the paid version (which is about 1/3 the price of TeamViewer) comes with the ability to create an MSI per client and have them auto add into your address book.

 

 

 

So far the support team have been pretty responsive to requests



449 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2372155 11-Dec-2019 00:52
I will always chose security over price of course. So while I can't find a product that has the best security and that meets my budget, I temporarily don't offer remote support.

 

I only have a small business and its still being developed. I might have to rework my profit margins. Yes the customer will pay.

 

Logmein used to offer adhoc paid access so I could just pay for one month if I needed it but now they seem to only be continuous monthly subscriptions that are billed once a year.

 

That's not what I want. I don't have enough customers yet to need that much access.

 

The remote support I offered in the past was for my boutique customers.

 

I could start a marketing campaign to target remote customers who need support and build up a client base  that way, but with all the scams about I am not sure how that will work or if I should be doing that.

 

I'll have a look at this anydesk the lite session might work. It says unlimited endpoints.

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

447 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2372161 11-Dec-2019 06:42
Connectwise control has 2factor and a few pricing options, we use the hoster version which is great, we have branded it as our own setup personalized notifications and a lightweight toolbox with handy tools, being able to see all the specs of the pc without logging in to the pc is brilliant, and being able to run commands either in backstage or remotely using the terminal is great for remotely deploying AV and other packages.

 

I have had too many problems with team viewer and I know of many people that have been breached with team viewer.

 

My work uses it and the only good thing about it is the run once feature and the pricing and is way overpriced alongside how they do their upgrades is rubbish, Team viewer it is like a parasite for your PC, you are pretty much installing a virus when installing team viewer in my opinion as it has been compromised too many times.

 

I have used any desk once or twice and it worked well, but haven't really seen what it can do, or the features it has.

7128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2372162 11-Dec-2019 06:46
Hi, for adhoc stuff I find Chrome remote desktop to be excellent.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


3212 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2372167 11-Dec-2019 07:22
+1 for ConnectWise Control.
Been using the self hosted version for work for about 6 years now.
They now have a cloud hosted service and also offer a free version.

1143 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2372172 11-Dec-2019 07:51
One person supports this post
+1 for ConnectWise control, TeamViewer is banned on our clients and removed daily automatically if it's found




Most problems are the result of previous solutions...

All comment's I make are my own personal opinion and do not in any way, shape or form reflect the views of current or former employers unless specifically stated 

1823 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2372292 11-Dec-2019 10:52
+1 for Anydesk. I was using the free version of Teamviewer to connect between two computers once a month for about an hour (non-commercial use) but then Teamviewer started to complain that I was using it for commercial reasons and would close the session. So far Anydesk has done everything I want it to.

21665 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2372294 11-Dec-2019 10:56
We use screenconnect on prem. It's fantastic.

 

 

1585 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2372296 11-Dec-2019 10:58
Whilst this is not my core area of knowledge, can other software be used for the same purpose? I am thinking something like Microsoft Teams, which now offers a free tier.

Interested to know what people think about it for remote access.

1959 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2372333 11-Dec-2019 11:55
One person supports this post
With TeamViewer you WILL need to keep paying for upgrades .

 

Trying to use old, paid for TV versions can be real a PITA , as new versions may not work with the old version you paid for
Can guarantee you'll eventually have someone with the newer version installed & its a struggle to explain to them the process of getting a old version on that PC

 

As for security , thats only as good as the insure PC you're connecting to. :-) 
An option is not to have the remote access software allways running, just have the non install-able client on the desktop. You ring them , tell them to run (say) TV QS & give you the TV numbers

 

There was a scare some years back where multiple TV PC's were being hacked into .
I dont remember a definite reason being given for the hacks (was some speculation)

 

 

 

 



449 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2372342 11-Dec-2019 12:11
MYOB use teamviewer to support chartered accountants that use their products.

 

They connect into our machines a lot, and we have never had any issues with security breaches.

 

But we do have issues if we are using a newer version of teamviewer that is not compatible with what MYOB are using.

 

I think ease of access for the person at the other end must also be considered.

 

Its surprising how many customers cannot follow basic instructions on how to allow remote connections at their end for the tech to access their machines.

 

I created a simple two page document with screenshots for a customer for teamviewer so they could get to the point of reading me the ID and password.

 

Unless I am doing it wrong. 

 

I think I need a criteria of considerations into how to decide on which remote software to use.

 

 

 

 

 

 

1959 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2373100 12-Dec-2019 10:33
Ford:

 

I think ease of access for the person at the other end must also be considered.

 

Its surprising how many customers cannot follow basic instructions on how to allow remote connections at their end for the tech to access their machines.

 

 


No matter how simple you make it, too many people have zero PC skills & cant cope . Even those whose job is in front of the computer all day.

 

I have a TeamveiwerQS shortcut on the Desktop RHS on many of my customers/clients
Getting them to click that TV shortcut can be near impossible for some , they honestly cant even manage that :-(
I cant get them to download a TV client because they dont know how to enter a URL into a browser , or dont know how to run once its downloaded , or dont know how to
use a clickable link I email them .

 

 

