So now I am getting loads of failed login attempts to the website with someone using the login of admin

I have changed the login name so its not admin but someone is trying to login every few minutes and they are all from different IP address.

I have now turned on the security feature to lockout all usernames that don't exist in the system.

There is an option to rename the login URL. Has anyone tried that, and will that stop robots (assuming its that) that keeps trying to login to my website.

Thanks