To clear up any confusion - these are some of my standards for subbing out website development.

- I must have met with you personally

- You must be positive and courteous

- Websites you build must not allow for advertising streams, or contain objectionable material.

- Websites are to be basic and low cost and easy for the customer to be able to access and use so they can display their own content.

- They are to contain all the core plugins and scripts that I have determined go with my business model.

- Websites must comply with all privacy and copyright laws and contain my company's footer

- Must be available as and when required including holidays and weekends