IT Pro and developers Criteria for subbing out website development


# 261930 22-Dec-2019 18:07
To clear up any confusion - these are some of my standards for subbing out website development.

 

- I must have met with you personally

 

- You must be positive and courteous

 

- Websites you build must not allow for advertising streams, or contain objectionable material.

 

- Websites are to be basic and low cost and easy for the customer to be able to access and use so they can display their own content.

 

- They are to contain all the core plugins and scripts that I have determined go with my business model.

 

- Websites must comply with all privacy and copyright laws and contain my company's footer

 

- Must be available as and when required including holidays and weekends

 

 

Webhead
  # 2380196 22-Dec-2019 18:42
5 people support this post
Wow. I wouldn’t want to work for you.




  # 2380197 22-Dec-2019 18:52
What is the purpose of this post?

 
 
 
 


# 2380199 22-Dec-2019 18:57
One person supports this post
gehenna: What is the purpose of this post?

 

@gehenna seeing if you want a new job

 

 

 

 

  # 2380200 22-Dec-2019 18:57
I'm good.

  # 2380201 22-Dec-2019 19:00
gehenna: What is the purpose of this post?


Mislabeled situation vacant.

See recent closed/locked 'started by' OP threads for context



  # 2380202 22-Dec-2019 19:00
gehenna: What is the purpose of this post?

 

In response to some previous comments

 

 

 

 



  # 2380203 22-Dec-2019 19:02
I don't subcontract out to employees

 

There are no "situations vacant"

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2380204 22-Dec-2019 19:02
One person supports this post
There's no context. If you're going to respond to comments from elsewhere please provide some context so people can decide whether they want to waste their time reading your post.



  # 2380206 22-Dec-2019 19:13
Many people have been following my posts so I assumed they would know what I was referring to

 

Basically some stated that the websites I wanted built could be subcontracted out.

 

Some of my posts were locked and I couldn't reply, so I thought it would be easier for everyone if I listed my criteria.

 

Sorry if you were confused.

 

I thought I gave enough information in the heading.

 

If people want to waste time replying then there is nothing I can do about that.

 

I kept the information short

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2380210 22-Dec-2019 19:21
It's just common courtesy. You can't make assumptions from behind a computer screen, what you think is obvious is only obvious in your own mind.

On topic, your expectations are unrealistic. Reassess your priorities and include some pragmatism otherwise no one will ever want to work with you. And I say wirh because contractors don't work for you. You need to build relationships to provide continuity and trust. Anyone I've ever worked with that has even a small number of your criteria has ended up bitterly disappointed.



  # 2380211 22-Dec-2019 19:24
My post stated "some" criteria.

 

It was not an exhaustive list

 

 



  # 2380212 22-Dec-2019 19:27
Then they need not bother applying

 

 

  # 2380213 22-Dec-2019 19:27
And that's even worse. I'm only referencing the criteria you've posted and that's bad enough. If there's more then Lord help people who get mixed up with your work.



  # 2380214 22-Dec-2019 19:33
I don't know what specifically you are referencing. I listed a number of criteria.

 

I learn a lot from how people respond to my posts

 

 

# 2380220 22-Dec-2019 19:51
Ford:

 

I learn a lot from how people respond to my posts

 

 

@Ford So I take it you are not giving out your internet banking login details again?

Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.