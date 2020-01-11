Prior to a few weeks/months ago, so long as you had good backups, there was really no need to consider paying a ransom. Since Ransomware has become such big business and IT has caught up and is moving toward doing a better job of protecting against it, the criminals have decided that to get around the "if you have a backup they won't pay" by now threatening to release a copy of the data they took when they encrypted. So even if you have a backup, there are some people who will likely need to pay to avoid the release of what could quite possibly be sensitive or privileged information.

IT Service Providers are now a big target. There have been some HUGE hits deployed by compromising the MSP/IT Provider, and using the IT providers links to their customers to encrypt the customers.

It's a scary world out there now.