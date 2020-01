Hi.

I want to move a Server ( 2012 ) & attach to a different domain

That 2012 server was the DC . Can it be removed from its own domain & attatched to a new domain



I want to use that 2012 server just to run one app on the other domain, it wont be a Domain Controller

I thought I had to wipe & reload to do this , but theres the issue of finding install keys etc : no install keys/disks to be found for it

Cheers