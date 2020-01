This is pretty evil, thought the evil days of Microsoft were over:

ZDNet: Microsoft to forcibly install Bing search extension in Chrome for Office 365 ProPlus users

So from mid-February you can expect Microsoft to install a Chrome extension that will set Bing as the default search engine in Chrome if you use Office 365 ProPlus.

"The only situation where the extension won't be installed is if Bing is already the default search engine in Chrome."

How nice.