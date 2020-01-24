Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265493 24-Jan-2020 11:45
I hope I have the jargon correct

 

I am talking about the possible benefits to using a keyword in a domain name, to try and secure a higher rating in search engines.

 

Take it as given that I realise the name is not the only "ability" to secure a higher listing but its the one I am starting with.

 

So having said that the scenario

 

1.Lets say I wanted to sell bike parts and i found out that bike.co.nz and bike.nz was available. 

 

How beneficial on its own would that be against lets say q7.co.nz or joebloggsbikeparts.co.nz 

 

The reason I am asking is its a tough question to get a definitive answer to on the net. I do however get the feeling from some articles that the benefit of keywords in domains has little bearing to google compared to a well set up seo "friendly" active website.

 

I am delving into an area that is "above my paygrade" so be gentle ..

 

Comments thoughts?




  # 2405971 24-Jan-2020 13:45
Some used to say the domain name was an important signal for search engines. It appears this is no longer necessarily the case.




  # 2405977 24-Jan-2020 13:55
I believe site content, especially considering it’ll be public, would be more beneficial when related to SEO.

 
 
 
 


  # 2406059 24-Jan-2020 13:58
I know a case where the site owner invested around $50k for a .nz domain name that would be very competitive on the specific market he wanted to dominate, buying it off the original owner.

 

The site lasted a couple of years and died. Combine the poor SEO (outsorced to an Indian company who specialised in creating "backlinks" but were really just spammers) with poor strategy, and the money went down the drain.




  # 2406061 24-Jan-2020 14:02
I don't think domain names give as much weight as they used to, but if a generic name that matches your main keyword was available then I'd still seriously consider getting it (unless you had a very well known business name).

