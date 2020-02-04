Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersMyPractice Database Structure


342 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265662 4-Feb-2020 11:21
Send private message quote this post

We've been given a doctors SQL database dump from MyPractice - http://mypractice.co.nz/ and the doctor has asked us to export his clinical letters, lab results, images etc.

 

We've looked through the db structure and see they have patients in the Person table, that's straightforward.

 

However storing notes, letters, etc is a bit less obvious. RecordData and PartyData contain some relevant rows, but there are also titles such as Column1 through Column15 which are less self-explanatory. For example Column2 of RecordData references various pdf filenames, but files were not provided in the export. 

 

Does anyone have any experience with this database structure at all?

 

 

Create new topic
637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2412349 4-Feb-2020 11:36
Send private message quote this post

You can contact the developer directly, via the ‘contact’ information on the Mypractice website.




BlinkyBill



342 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2412355 4-Feb-2020 11:42
Send private message quote this post

Tried that, they are unwilling to help.

 
 
 
 


317 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2412407 4-Feb-2020 12:08
Send private message quote this post

You might find that the documents are not saved as as blob data at all. Its very common to "attach" files to a patient record thats just a link to a file on a central server.

Happy to have an out of public with an NDA as you have as you have patient data that requires a level of sensitivity.

Cheers
Lee

Create new topic

Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.