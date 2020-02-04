We've been given a doctors SQL database dump from MyPractice - http://mypractice.co.nz/ and the doctor has asked us to export his clinical letters, lab results, images etc.

We've looked through the db structure and see they have patients in the Person table, that's straightforward.

However storing notes, letters, etc is a bit less obvious. RecordData and PartyData contain some relevant rows, but there are also titles such as Column1 through Column15 which are less self-explanatory. For example Column2 of RecordData references various pdf filenames, but files were not provided in the export.

Does anyone have any experience with this database structure at all?