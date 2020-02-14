Real world question .
User cals vs device cals, what do you buy for workstations ? and why ?
Device Cals : Ive been told by someone involved with MS Auditing that Cals are required for every device that connects to the server , even if just for DHCP or DNS
So IP phones , printers , Cellphones(DHCP ) all need a cal , either device cal or via the user cal
To what extent (real world) are device cal requirements simply ignored , being so over the top ?
Are device cal requirements pickup up during a MS Audit ?