User vs device Cals vs real world


#267855 14-Feb-2020 13:02
Real world question .

User cals vs device cals, what do you buy for workstations ? and why ?

 

Device Cals : Ive been told by someone involved with MS Auditing that Cals are required for every device that connects to the server , even if just for DHCP or DNS
So IP phones , printers , Cellphones(DHCP ) all need a cal , either device cal or via the user cal

To what extent (real world) are device cal requirements simply ignored , being so over the top ?
Are device cal requirements pickup up during a MS Audit ?

 

 

  #2420985 14-Feb-2020 13:13
Almost ALWAYS I go user CAL 

 

 

 

A device CAL means they that each device on the network accessing resources on the server (which would Include IP phones etc if the server acted as a firewall) requires a CAL

 

Now days most users have 2-3 devices (sometimes more) so user CAL makes the most sense, that is based on how many Humans you have in your organisation

 

TBH the only place device cal makes sense is call centres or or organisations with shift workers, and the like were multiple users access the same device

 

 

