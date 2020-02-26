We use Twilio to provide SMS messaging to local customers, we have recently started to see a big increase in the number of messages that Twilio reports as delivered but are never actually received by the customer.



I am able to fail/succeed sending to my phone by including a URL in the message ie: if I include a URL no message is received, remove the URL and the message is received successfully. Hence my thought that it is local filtering.

I am hoping that someone can point me in the right direction to try and resolve the issues we are having or re-word the messages to avoid triggering the filtering.

Any suggestions/ideas would be greatly appreciated.

Cheers

Richard