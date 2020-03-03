Our small church needs something to host a fileshare on (we have a specific app that stores a JET database there). A VPN server to get in would be good. Also I'd like to make sure the three PCs get backed up. I have dreams of hosting a Nextcloud instance on there too but that's nonessential.

There are reasonable looking two bay NASes on Trademe -- but which one to get? Is QNAP or Synology better for our needs, or are they all much of a muchness? All I know is I'm not buying another Seagate NAS, the one at home is rubbish.