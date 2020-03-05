Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersCOVID-19 Procurement Issues


223 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#268216 5-Mar-2020 17:16
Send private message quote this post

Fellow IT Vendors, how is COVID-19 affected you? exeed, ingram, dove seem to be drying up of stock with back orders to May!

Create new topic
15501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2433318 5-Mar-2020 17:24
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I have heard that electricians may soon have difficulty getting things like switches and other electric components. This potentially could delay house builds.

4370 posts

Uber Geek


  #2433324 5-Mar-2020 17:41
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

I have heard that electricians may soon have difficulty getting things like switches and other electric components. This potentially could delay house builds.

 

 

Schneider (owners/manufacturer of PDL and Clipsal)  said they had 80% capacity back at their Chinese factories on 20 Feb, 

 

https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/schneider-electric-to-take-a-300-million-euro-hit-from-coronavirus-2020-02-20

 

So it shouldn't be too bad... fingers crossed . (although ports might be a bit snarled up too)

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


xpd

Arrma Basher
10357 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2433326 5-Mar-2020 17:42
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, our suppliers are low/out of stock on some items. 

 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Arrma RC Owner ? Check out Arrma Addicts Auckland

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.