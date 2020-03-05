mattwnz: I have heard that electricians may soon have difficulty getting things like switches and other electric components. This potentially could delay house builds.

Schneider (owners/manufacturer of PDL and Clipsal) said they had 80% capacity back at their Chinese factories on 20 Feb,

https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/schneider-electric-to-take-a-300-million-euro-hit-from-coronavirus-2020-02-20

So it shouldn't be too bad... fingers crossed . (although ports might be a bit snarled up too)