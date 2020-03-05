One of my favourite clients has finally come to accept that his 2011 POS (really, this POS is a POS) install, last upgraded 2014, is due for replacement. This happened today, already the process has begun in earnest. Me, I am dancing with delight. No more Windows 7 32-bit VM with Borland DBE crashing at will. I'm sure his staff will appreciate seeing the last of the mixture of XP & 7 touchscreen terminals too.

I'd appreciate it if I could get some feedback from GZers with recent Point Of Sale experience please, to help make my final recommendation one that is based on hands-on experience & real world knowledge.

It's a hospitality business, requiring at least 6 tills & matching EFTPOS terminals. They're not open that often - averaging around 30-40 hours / month, but when they're open the tills are slammed flat out for 3-4 hours each time. Ideally there will be mobile terminals available, for use during festival type events too.

It's a very simple product range - less than 20 items that they sell hundreds of in those 3-4 hours.

Back-end reporting is not a feature that particularly attracts the owner's attention - his industry experience tells him where things are at, his accounts staff confirm it.

The owner still fancies the idea of owning the software & running on Win 10, like a caveman would. I have news for him, & it's all SaaS, iOS & Android - although I'm not fixed on anything yet.

Any other information required, please ask & I'll respond ASAP.

Thanks in advance for your input.