Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersPoint Of Sale upgrade / replacement - Opinions please


427 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#268219 5-Mar-2020 21:40
Send private message quote this post

One of my favourite clients has finally come to accept that his 2011 POS (really, this POS is a POS) install, last upgraded 2014, is due for replacement. This happened today, already the process has begun in earnest. Me, I am dancing with delight. No more Windows 7 32-bit VM with Borland DBE crashing at will. I'm sure his staff will appreciate seeing the last of the mixture of XP & 7 touchscreen terminals too.

 

I'd appreciate it if I could get some feedback from GZers with recent Point Of Sale experience please, to help make my final recommendation one that is based on hands-on experience & real world knowledge.

 

It's a hospitality business, requiring at least 6 tills & matching EFTPOS terminals. They're not open that often - averaging around 30-40 hours / month, but when they're open the tills are slammed flat out for 3-4 hours each time. Ideally there will be mobile terminals available, for use during festival type events too.

 

It's a very simple product range - less than 20 items that they sell hundreds of in those 3-4 hours.

 

Back-end reporting is not a feature that particularly attracts the owner's attention - his industry experience tells him where things are at, his accounts staff confirm it.

 

The owner still fancies the idea of owning the software & running on Win 10, like a caveman would. I have news for him, & it's all SaaS, iOS & Android - although I'm not fixed on anything yet.

 

Any other information required, please ask & I'll respond ASAP.

 

Thanks in advance for your input.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Create new topic
4094 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2433423 5-Mar-2020 22:06
Send private message quote this post

POS Perfect is really good. You can choose to own the software as well.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

1918 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2433432 5-Mar-2020 22:42
Send private message quote this post

A lot / many use;

 

https://www.wizbang.co.nz/

 

https://www.posmate.co.nz/pointofsale.html

 

https://totalpos.co.nz/

 

https://www.kounta.com/pricing/

 

Edit: Main point would be to find something super fast/quick to use/process and is easy for staff to learn and of course use.  Speed of the interface between the POS and eftpos terminals is also key. 

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.