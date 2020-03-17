Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersRDP and multiple screens?


1870 posts

Uber Geek


#268395 17-Mar-2020 12:54
Send private message quote this post

So we're gearing up at work to allow staff to work from home and remote into their work desktop PCs. One obstacle I've thought of is what happens when the work PC has two screens and the home PC has only one screen? For example, I have my work PC set up to open Outlook on my primary screen and our company database on my secondary screen. What will happen when I try to remote into my work PC from my home PC which has only one screen? Will I still be able to access our company database that is being shown on my secondary screen?

 

I've tried Googling this but all the search results were to do with people using multiple screens locally and connecting to a remote PC with just one screen. I want to do the opposite.

Create new topic
2700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2439943 17-Mar-2020 12:58
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Windows basically moves everything from the second screen to the first screen when you RDP in with one screen.  You should have no issues.

 

Some VERY dated programs are exceptions, but if they are closed before you RDP in, they should open on the single screen just fine.

 

Just be sure to have MFA / 2FA on the remote access.  Seriously.  With lots of people hastily adding remote access, hackers are going to have a field day.

 

Source:  I do this for a living.  Not hacking.  😅




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

247 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2439944 17-Mar-2020 12:58
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

RDP6 supports two screens its under settings of remote desktop connection, obviously the other end needs to be on rdp6 as well Windows 8 and later 2012 R2 and later for RDP6 support

 
 
 
 


3616 posts

Uber Geek


  #2439945 17-Mar-2020 12:59
Send private message quote this post

RDP uses a virtual video adaptor. From that, I *think* it will realise and shift all to your local - when I use a phone for instance it resizes all the windows

 

Best bet may be to log out, and use RDP as a new session rather than resume an exisiting dual screen login

814 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2439953 17-Mar-2020 13:21
Send private message quote this post

It 'just works' you don't need to worry about it. Edit - as long as you are Win8 or newer. 

 

 

 

If the person has two screens at home, RDP can also work with this. It works great. 

 

 

 

71 posts

Master Geek


  #2439955 17-Mar-2020 13:24
Send private message quote this post

If the pc is Win7+ it will move everything to one screen - when you first take your session over, it will flash and flicker heaps as it moves all the windows.

 

 

 

Some applications seem to stay on the second screen - in my experience, these are more of the 'home-built' apps.  Simply right-click the taskbar icon, select move then move the mouse till you see the window appear should be enough (left click to release window)



1870 posts

Uber Geek


  #2439969 17-Mar-2020 13:53
Send private message quote this post

Thanks guys!

 

We're having a work-from-home-test-day on Friday to iron out problems like this, but it seems that multiple screens shouldn't be a problem.

'That VDSL Cat'
11799 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2439973 17-Mar-2020 14:00
Send private message quote this post

works if you drag the screen to the middle of two monitors too.

 

 

 

I sometimes use it when i work from home, Dispite having the work laptop there, sometimes you just want your 3 screens.... so i VPN in and RDP into laptop.

 

or just use the VDI's...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.