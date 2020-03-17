So we're gearing up at work to allow staff to work from home and remote into their work desktop PCs. One obstacle I've thought of is what happens when the work PC has two screens and the home PC has only one screen? For example, I have my work PC set up to open Outlook on my primary screen and our company database on my secondary screen. What will happen when I try to remote into my work PC from my home PC which has only one screen? Will I still be able to access our company database that is being shown on my secondary screen?

I've tried Googling this but all the search results were to do with people using multiple screens locally and connecting to a remote PC with just one screen. I want to do the opposite.