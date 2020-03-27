Hi Team

Any tips around recovering a 365 tenancy hijacked by their IT company?

We've been called by an ex client who have been locked out of their 365 tenancy by their Auckland-based IT company (apparently over a billing issue, though I have no detailed knowledge of this). The IT company involved has learned of the company owner's password (this knowledge was not authorized) and changed the owners Global Admin password. After the owner reset the password and regained access, the company blocked his account (all accounts, I suspect) so password resets can no longer be done.

I've reached out to the 4 distributors who transact CSP in NZ to ask them to see if they have this client on their books, so they can potentially help as of course they have Delegated Admin rights.

Any other suggestions? I'm also going to reach out to Microsoft and have them investigate this, though I have not yet located the appropriate channel to start this.

Cheers