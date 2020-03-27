Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developers365 account hijacked by IT company


#268593 27-Mar-2020 14:40
Hi Team

 

Any tips around recovering a 365 tenancy hijacked by their IT company?

 

We've been called by an ex client who have been locked out of their 365 tenancy by their Auckland-based IT company (apparently over a billing issue, though I have no detailed knowledge of this).  The IT company involved has learned of the company owner's password (this knowledge was not authorized) and changed the owners Global Admin password.  After the owner reset the password and regained access, the company blocked his account (all accounts, I suspect) so password resets can no longer be done.

 

I've reached out to the 4 distributors who transact CSP in NZ to ask them to see if they have this client on their books, so they can potentially help as of course they have Delegated Admin rights.

 

Any other suggestions?  I'm also going to reach out to Microsoft and have them investigate this, though I have not yet located the appropriate channel to start this.

 

Cheers




  #2448100 27-Mar-2020 14:58
You best bet is, did they change re recovery email address of the Global Administrator? If not you will be able to get in that way



  #2448103 27-Mar-2020 15:00
With the account blocked, you can't use the recovery options.  Thanks for the thought, though.




  #2448106 27-Mar-2020 15:02
There are more than 4 CSP providers in NZ by the way, so it could be one of a range of org's that might be listed as a support partner. If it's the same crowd causing issues, then the best bet is Microsoft, the downside is if they don't have a dedicated account manager, they will need to go through business support via phone.

 

I've had to work through this before, but we had a dedicated account manager on the MS end.

  #2448107 27-Mar-2020 15:02
Dynamic:

 

With the account blocked, you can't use the recovery options.  Thanks for the thought, though.

 

 

 

 

Ohhh so they didn't just change the Global Administrator Password they created their own and Disabled the current one?



  #2448108 27-Mar-2020 15:03
Of course I can't see that, but yes it appears to be the case.




  #2448109 27-Mar-2020 15:04
Thank you, @mrdrifter

 

 




