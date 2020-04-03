Hi.

Im after some suggestions for cloud backup options, aprox 400Gb data : mostly docs so should compress , not a full sever image .

Im considering OneNet's service , because its local & I can talk to a NZ support tech if needed

Any other good options to consider.



I cant pre-seed (?) because of the lockdown, so I'll need to do an initial 400gb backup , but they have a fast Fibre connection , upload speed approx 500Mbs

It may be just for a month or so, but if the price isnt too bad they may decide to just keep using it .

They are worried about no one being able to change backup drive (Win Server)

Thanks