Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersCloud backup options, 400Gb of data


2046 posts

Uber Geek


#269701 3-Apr-2020 09:42
Send private message quote this post

Hi.
Im after some suggestions for cloud backup options, aprox 400Gb data : mostly docs so should compress , not a full sever image .

 

Im considering OneNet's service , because its local & I can talk to a NZ support tech if needed
Any other good options to consider.

 


I cant pre-seed (?) because of the lockdown, so I'll need to do an initial 400gb backup , but they have a fast Fibre connection , upload speed approx 500Mbs

 

It may be just for a month or so, but if the price isnt too bad they may decide to just keep using it .
They are worried about no one being able to change backup drive (Win Server)
Thanks

Create new topic
837 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2453551 3-Apr-2020 09:46
Send private message quote this post

Backblaze B2?

15777 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2453552 3-Apr-2020 09:48
Send private message quote this post

MSP Backup (formerly CloudBerry Backup) storing the data in AWS S3, BackBlaze B2, etc. Software costs US$120, B2 costs US$4 per month, S3 infrequent access class costs US$8 per month but is enterprise grade storage across three data centres whereas B2 is not quite as distributed.

 

Or something simple like BackBlaze backup for about US$7 per month? Not sure if it works for servers.

 

I prefer the free / open source Restic backup, but it's command line and does de-duplication rather than compression. Works great. No formal support, just community.

 
 
 
 


1710 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2453575 3-Apr-2020 10:07
Send private message quote this post

+1 for Restic + B2

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2453582 3-Apr-2020 10:14
Send private message quote this post

I have a 2Tb lifetime subscription to pCloud. Have been using it for few years and it hasnt let me down yet

2731 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2453585 3-Apr-2020 10:17
Send private message quote this post

Why not a full server image?  What if the server turns up its toes mid next week?

 

I can supply a commercial solution with local storage for rapid recovery, full image based or Docs only.  PM me if interested.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

420 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2453589 3-Apr-2020 10:19
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Use the geekzone link for backblaze: https://gkz1.co/2g3Zfru

 

I and my company use them for about ~3tb of backup - docs, images and source code (as well as github and other tools).

 

Recommended.

 

Depending on your upload speed, we uploaded our first 300gb in about 2 - 3 days if I recall correctly.

1137 posts

Uber Geek


  #2453601 3-Apr-2020 10:39
Send private message quote this post

Do you want something you can automate with some flexibility or just a tool to get the job done?

 

I'm using both Google GSuite and OneDrive for offsite backups, scripted using rclone. As rclone runs pretty much everywhere, I can backup directly from my desktop or NAS.

 

IIRC, GSuite is $US12 per month with promotions available (includes 1TB of storage), and my OneDrive stroage is bundled with Office 365 and paid for by a family member, so I don't have an exact cost for that. Very little compared to most online backup services however.

 
 
 
 


4748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2453637 3-Apr-2020 11:44
Send private message quote this post

I'm still on crashplan.  Set and forget mostly.   Costs about $16AUD a month now though....

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.