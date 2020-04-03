Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
132 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
DR

#269709 3-Apr-2020 15:59
Zoom's popularity has obviously grown substantially in the last few weeks. However, there have been numerous recent security issues with Zoom that have been found and discussed (i.e., https://www.wired.com/story/zoom-backlash-zero-days/). 

 

These security issues aren't purely theoretical: Today I had a case where Zoom had been locally modified to deploy a man-in-the-middle attack. This was for a  technical user on MacOS and were lucky that they noticed the certificate mismatch error.

 

The GCSB have updated their guidelines for the use of Zoom https://www.ncsc.govt.nz/newsroom/zoom-security-advice-for-public-servants/ but these guidelines possibly don't go far enough given that there are exploits out in the wild and potential root access.


15875 posts

Uber Geek


  #2453902 3-Apr-2020 16:01
I am wondering why more aren't using facetime , which allows for multiple video chat windows too. Also doesn't skype do this which is cross platform?

8297 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2453921 3-Apr-2020 16:27
mattwnz:

 

I am wondering why more aren't using facetime , which allows for multiple video chat windows too. Also doesn't skype do this which is cross platform?

 

 

My wife's been using Zoom for her work and it just seems to work fine out of the box.  Shes going to try Skype  but after spending hours trying to get someone setup  remotely I'm not too sure. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

 
 
 
 


15875 posts

Uber Geek


  #2453926 3-Apr-2020 16:35
old3eyes:

 

mattwnz:

 

I am wondering why more aren't using facetime , which allows for multiple video chat windows too. Also doesn't skype do this which is cross platform?

 

 

My wife's been using Zoom for her work and it just seems to work fine out of the box.  Shes going to try Skype  but after spending hours trying to get someone setup  remotely I'm not too sure. 

 

 

Skype can be a bit of a hassle. But most people who work seem to have an ios device, whether it is an ipad or iphone or ipod, and facetime is free for as long as you want to use. it

279 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2453942 3-Apr-2020 16:50
I had a random person pop into our zoom meeting yesterday, as I was teaching programming I said he could sit in if he wanted to, but he quickly got bored and started taking his clothes off. ... Right click, Remove finished him.

 

I had turned off passwords as I didn't want to complicate things for my students, but it turns out with them on the pw's are sent in the url, so the user doesn't have to do anything more. Just click the link like normal. Our IT guy locked the option in zoom so they are on permanently,  

 

 

 

Zoom is such an awesome product, our staff meetings had 96 people/connections on it. It ran well well, you never noticed it. Skype, was a dog to use by comparison. It also saves meetings automatically to the cloud, which the last one was 1gig, and students can then just rewatch at their leisure.

2178 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2453944 3-Apr-2020 16:51
One person supports this post
mattwnz:

 

I am wondering why more aren't using facetime , which allows for multiple video chat windows too. Also doesn't skype do this which is cross platform?

 

 

 

 

Facetime is an Apple specific platform. No good if you're on Windows, Linux and android.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC a Technology Evangelist and Product Manager. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

3604 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2453948 3-Apr-2020 16:56
mattwnz:

 

Skype can be a bit of a hassle. But most people who work seem to have an ios device, whether it is an ipad or iphone or ipod, and facetime is free for as long as you want to use. it

 

 

Maybe in your world, but iOS is not that common in my work circle. Facetime is useless to the likes of me and those I work with.




Sony Xperia X running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Nokia N1
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

706 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2453956 3-Apr-2020 17:02
We use BlueJeans at our work

 

 

 

https://www.bluejeans.com/

 

 

 

Works really well but the best part are these Dolby voice devices that we have in our meetings rooms (not much use now I know). These devices are absolutely brilliant for meeting room set-ups.

 

https://www.bluejeans.com/products/rooms

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


2178 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2453961 3-Apr-2020 17:05
We also use BlueJeans for work, works well on Android/IOS/Mac/Windows/Linux.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC a Technology Evangelist and Product Manager. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

