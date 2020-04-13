All the time I've run a website and helped others, I've never had to bother with SSL.

And now I'm wanting to implement it on my personal site....but hitting snag.

Site hosted with Openhost, DNS with Cloudflare and SSL Cert via Cloudflare.

So I've generated a cert with CF, copied the supplied cert info.

Gone to Openhost, and added cert (via text paste) to the SSL section, which it accepted.

Set my site (Wordpress) to use https://www.xpd.co.nz/

But getting invalid cert error when visiting my site.

What have I done wrong ? :)

CF gave me 3 lots of text (keys).

Any ideas ? :)

Ta