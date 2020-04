What are the chances that some good, kind, generous person has in there attic a working copy (not a trial) of either Filemaker 6 or 7.

I have had to move my filmaker 5 from windows 7 to 10, wont work. So then I had to upgrade via 6/7 trial versions to 17 but the result isnt pretty with it seems a lot of errors. I built this back in 2003 when my brain worked. Having troubles fixing it. But I have found that 6/7 seem to work on 10 so... end of story :)