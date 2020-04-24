Hi Team

I need to reset a password on a Windows 10 machine that's a wee distance from me. I tried a bootable USB version of https://pogostick.net/~pnh/ntpasswd/ which normally works for me, but it stopped shortly after boot. Its' possibly USB3 related, but could also be NVME related as I don;t think I've ever had to do this on an NVME machine. I plan to take a bootable CD out there later today, but it would be very handy to have a backup plan. Any suggestions for another bootable CD or USB utility that might do the trick?

I had changed the BIOS to legacy moot mode (as opposed to UEFI) to get the machine to boot from USB.

Cheers