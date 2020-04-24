Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270115 24-Apr-2020 11:23
Hi Team

 

I need to reset a password on a Windows 10 machine that's a wee distance from me.  I tried a bootable USB version of https://pogostick.net/~pnh/ntpasswd/ which normally works for me, but it stopped shortly after boot.  Its' possibly USB3 related, but could also be NVME related as I don;t think I've ever had to do this on an NVME machine.  I plan to take a bootable CD out there later today, but it would be very handy to have a backup plan.  Any suggestions for another bootable CD or USB utility that might do the trick?

 

I had changed the BIOS to legacy moot mode (as opposed to UEFI) to get the machine to boot from USB.

 

Cheers




  #2469111 24-Apr-2020 11:25
Definitely a local Windows account and not a Microsoft account they're logging in with?

  #2469116 24-Apr-2020 11:32
When you say "it stopped shortly after boot", how did that happen?

Anyway, an excellent freeware password reset tool is available from Lazesoft.com. So easy to use that it's harder to muck the process up than do it right.




  #2469120 24-Apr-2020 11:36
They are logging in to an AzureAD-joined machine and account, but the only local admin users with AzureAD accounts have already been deleted, so only local admin accounts remain.

 

This article offers a way to add an additional local admin https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/devices/assign-local-admin but the client's account does not have the options for "Additional local administrators on Azure AD joined devices".




  #2469126 24-Apr-2020 11:39
1024kb: When you say "it stopped shortly after boot", how did that happen?

Anyway, an excellent freeware password reset tool is available from Lazesoft.com. So easy to use that it's harder to muck the process up than do it right.

 

Thank you for that tip.  It sounds like positive personal experience, which is what I was after.

 

I didn't take a photo of the display, but several seconds after the Linux kernal started, activity stopped.  No errors or 'trying again' messages came up.




  #2469139 24-Apr-2020 11:57
If the computer is still AzureAD joined, You can assign the user / create a new user with the "Device Administrator" role which grants local admin rights on all AAD joined devices.



  #2469144 24-Apr-2020 12:02
Andib:

 

If the computer is still AzureAD joined, You can assign the user / create a new user with the "Device Administrator" role which grants local admin rights on all AAD joined devices.

 

Thank you for that tip.  I had missed mentioning that internet access is blocked on the device, so my account won't login as it has not accessed that device before.... hence being stuck with resetting the password on a local account.




  #2469158 24-Apr-2020 12:24
+1 for lazesoft

Also check out

https://www.easy2boot.com

It's now supports uefi boot and allows you to boot to different isos, boot disks etc from one USB

Clint

