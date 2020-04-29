Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersEmail issues with WordPress on a VPS using WPmailSMTP and MXRoute


#270223 29-Apr-2020 12:19
I just want to check this solution should work before I start looking further into this.

 

I'm about to put a WordPress site on a Vultr VPS but the owner, for various reasons, wants to keep their email hosted with FreeParking.

 

My understanding is I can create a "noreply" email address with MXRoute and use their SMTP server with the WPMailSMTP plugin to send contact form enquiries and everyone is happy.

 

On testing, I receive the enquiries to both my work GSuite and personal Gmail accounts, but the owner receives nothing on their FreeParking account.

 

Am I missing something obvious at the higher level or is there a better way to solve this ? 

Prodigi
  #2473280 29-Apr-2020 12:26
FreeParking is possibly dropping the email as spam as it's coming in from a domain they're authoritative for, but not from them. I'm assuming DKIM etc is configured for MXRoute, as that's how most mail sending services verify the domain anyway.

 

Are you able to use FreeParking's SMTP server instead? That will mean that FreeParking is Ok with the email, and all the email comes from the same place.




Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.



  #2473297 29-Apr-2020 12:36
Thanks Dan, I was just coming to the same realisation as I think it through properly.

 

I've had a similar situation previously where I used a clients SMTP server, but for some reason it kept breaking. I think because they were changing the password and not telling me. In the end I had to take over the management of that as well to stop them from fiddling.

 

Having a WP site send email without using the owners SMTP details just isn't feesable is it ? Assuming they are not using blah@xtra.co.nz for their business email or without updating the SPF records to allow a new server to send email.

 

