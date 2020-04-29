I just want to check this solution should work before I start looking further into this.

I'm about to put a WordPress site on a Vultr VPS but the owner, for various reasons, wants to keep their email hosted with FreeParking.

My understanding is I can create a "noreply" email address with MXRoute and use their SMTP server with the WPMailSMTP plugin to send contact form enquiries and everyone is happy.

On testing, I receive the enquiries to both my work GSuite and personal Gmail accounts, but the owner receives nothing on their FreeParking account.

Am I missing something obvious at the higher level or is there a better way to solve this ?