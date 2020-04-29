I am used to using Wordpress for building website, been using it for over a decade, and it is fine for smaller brochure type websites, as well as larger websites. But it needs a lot of maintenance in terms of keeping it all up to date, secure, and backed up, with different third party addon services needed for it. Also when plugins break or the template break after an update, it can need troubleshooting, and needs a development environment to run updates on first to test them out.

So I am looking at building a website for an organisation and am looking for a SAAS option that has the same sort of functionality, but without having to worry about the backend updates and admin, and that is all covered in the SAAS monthly fee with hosting. eg Like Shopify but a full featured website CMS. I understand Wordpress have their own SAAS model, but not sure it is the best option, and seems more limited than the open source version. Then their are providers like Squarespace and Weebly etc, but they don't seem all that full featured compared to what Wordpress can do, with lots of pages and categories,and seem best suited to smaller brochure websites. Anyone have any recommendations? ALso a company that isn't going to regularly change their pricing or close down, which I have been caught out with several SAAS providers in the past. So would probably need to be a big player. Anyone have any suggestions based on real world usage?