Hi all

Don't often post. Wondering if anyone else has noticed how Dove is beaten on price recently?

Computer lounge is smashing them at the moment on hard drives, CPUs and M.2. A ryzen 3700 is over 15% cheaper at CL at the moment.

I was going to post prices but that may get me in trouble.

I knew this was an issue for them many years ago, but perhaps I haven't been paying attention.

Customer service is excellent, pricing however speaks for itself. Pisses me off a retail shop selling to noobs is cheaper than a supplier direct to I.T companies.