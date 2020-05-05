Hey Folks,



Hope you all staying safe and healthy and inside your bubble. I need your opinion regarding coding bootcamp in New Zealand. At the moment there are severals providers, are they the real deal like that coding bootcamp in the States? Do people do actually can get a job from bootcamp in New Zealand? I’m new in the coding world, I started learning web developing as a hobby, and I’m toying with the idea of switching career into IT world. Not really sure if I need to start from uni or can just get by from coding bootcamp!

Appreciate the thoughts and opinions.