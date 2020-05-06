https://news.microsoft.com/en-nz/2020/05/06/aotearoa-disclosure/?_lrsc=f766bd83-25ce-4dee-89c3-61d2ea3d81b5
Pretty huge for cloud in NZ, will definitely generate a lot of new Cloud business their way so hoping AWS & Google follow suit
Pretty huge for cloud in NZ, will definitely generate a lot of new Cloud business their way so hoping AWS & Google follow suit
This is really good news. Local Azure and Office 365. Also hopefully local Xbox servers so no more aussie latency. I wonder which city though they are going to pick.
I wonder which city though they are going to pick.
I'd be very surprised if it wasn't Auckland
Could this be for Project xCloud?
Huntly or Gore are frontrunners if certain '**** towns of NZ' were to be believed :P
Could this be for Project xCloud?
This is HUGE news!
Wonder how long before AWS responds...
If it were up to me I'd put it in Hamilton. No volcanos, quakes super rare, weather is hardly interesting, etc. Land is cheaper too.
Will be interesting to see if they will support availability zones here - meaning multiple datacentres within a couple milliseconds latency between each other. I would have thought that Auckland would be the primary candidate for a datacentre due to the proximity of the sumbarine cables. Huntly/Hamilton isn't too far from Auckland.
Build close to power generation and somewhere with cool temperatures - Southland could be a good option.
Apparently it still needs government approval but I dont see why it wouldn't get it.
Wow - the Microsoft news was the first thing Jacinda Ardern discussed in the daily press conference at 1pm!
This is huge.. and awesome.
