ForumsIT Pro and developersMicrosoft to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand


52 posts

Master Geek


#270367 6-May-2020 11:58
https://news.microsoft.com/en-nz/2020/05/06/aotearoa-disclosure/?_lrsc=f766bd83-25ce-4dee-89c3-61d2ea3d81b5

 

 

 

Pretty huge for cloud in NZ, will definitely generate a lot of new Cloud business their way so hoping AWS & Google follow suit

 1 | 2
4129 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2477706 6-May-2020 12:03
This is really good news. Local Azure and Office 365. Also hopefully local Xbox servers so no more aussie latency. I wonder which city though they are going to pick.




639 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi
Subscriber

  #2477709 6-May-2020 12:14
billgates:

 

I wonder which city though they are going to pick.

 

 

I'd be very surprised if it wasn't Auckland




370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2477717 6-May-2020 12:19
Could this be for Project xCloud?




3921 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477720 6-May-2020 12:21
danielfaulknor:

 

billgates:

 

I wonder which city though they are going to pick.

 

 

I'd be very surprised if it wasn't Auckland

 

 

Huntly or Gore are frontrunners if certain '**** towns of NZ' were to be believed :P




5296 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Microsoft

  #2477732 6-May-2020 12:28
Zepanda66:

Could this be for Project xCloud?



Project xCloud is powered by Microsoft Azure

This announcement is for Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform

958 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2477736 6-May-2020 12:32
This is HUGE news!

 

Wonder how long before AWS responds...

5296 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Microsoft

  #2477760 6-May-2020 12:38
cokemaster:

 

Huntly or Gore are frontrunners if certain '**** towns of NZ' were to be believed :P

 

 

 

 

I heard there may be some cheap electricity and cool temperatures in Bluff

 
 
 
 


3174 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2477770 6-May-2020 12:57
nathan:

 

cokemaster:

 

Huntly or Gore are frontrunners if certain '**** towns of NZ' were to be believed :P

 

 

 

 

I heard there may be some cheap electricity and cool temperatures in Bluff

 

 

If it were up to me I'd put it in Hamilton. No volcanos, quakes super rare, weather is hardly interesting, etc. Land is cheaper too.

958 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2477774 6-May-2020 13:04
billgates:

 

I wonder which city though they are going to pick.

 

 

Will be interesting to see if they will support availability zones here - meaning multiple datacentres within a couple milliseconds latency between each other. I would have thought that Auckland would be the primary candidate for a datacentre due to the proximity of the sumbarine cables. Huntly/Hamilton isn't too far from Auckland.

xpd

Arrma Basher
10453 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477777 6-May-2020 13:08
HP were going to build a datacentre in Tuakau a few years back. 

 

 




3573 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2477778 6-May-2020 13:09
Build close to power generation and somewhere with cool temperatures - Southland could be a good option.




370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2477781 6-May-2020 13:11
Apparently it still needs government approval but I dont see why it wouldn't get it. 




958 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2477783 6-May-2020 13:13
Wow - the Microsoft news was the first thing Jacinda Ardern discussed in the daily press conference at 1pm!

4465 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2477784 6-May-2020 13:14
Just had a shout out on the daily conference from Jacinda.

I'm looking forward to AWS following this up though...

4045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477791 6-May-2020 13:16
This is huge.. and awesome.




