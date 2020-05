I have a big batch file I run occasionally. If I see an error I hit Control-C, but that just stops the current command - the next 20 commands in the batch file still run. I end up holding Control-C down but some of the commands still run. I'll do it a better way one day, but for now this is the easiest way.

I could close the DOS window, but that's inconvenient. Is there another way to stop the batch file running and exit to the command prompt?