Hi.

Looking for people using / configuring Cloudflare & G Suite.

My alter ego is using G Suite for email. DNS domains are managed outside of the Google environment. Currently, emails from Cloudflare are simply bounced. Please can somebody tell me where to look to try and fix this.

The bounce message (The IP is either .157 or .158):

May 13, 2020, 11:40 2.33 seconds Bounced

May 13, 2020, 11:40 Received from an SMTP server with IP address: 192.174.87.157 (TLS enabled) 250 2.0.0 OK

May 13, 2020, 11:40 Inserted into Gmail delivery pipeline

May 13, 2020, 11:40 Bounced Message rejected. See https://support.google.com/mail/answer/69585 for more information.

DNS entries

_dmarc = v=DMARC1; p=quarantine; pct=100; rua=mailto:email@fqdn.tld; adkim=r; aspf=r

fqdn. = v=spf1 include:_spf.google.com -all

google._domainkey = v=DKIM1; k=rsa; p=MIIBIjANB....

This is used for personal use only, no 3rd party mail senders such as MailChimp etc are required.