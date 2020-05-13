Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
G Suite dropping Cloudflare emails - How to fix


#270521 13-May-2020 14:59
Hi.

 

Looking for people using / configuring Cloudflare & G Suite.

 

My alter ego is using G Suite for email. DNS domains are managed outside of the Google environment. Currently, emails from Cloudflare are simply bounced. Please can somebody tell me where to look to try and fix this.

 

The bounce message (The IP is either .157 or .158):

 

May 13, 2020, 11:40 2.33 seconds Bounced
May 13, 2020, 11:40 Received from an SMTP server with IP address: 192.174.87.157 (TLS enabled) 250 2.0.0 OK
May 13, 2020, 11:40 Inserted into Gmail delivery pipeline
May 13, 2020, 11:40 Bounced Message rejected. See https://support.google.com/mail/answer/69585 for more information.

 

DNS entries

 

_dmarc = v=DMARC1; p=quarantine; pct=100; rua=mailto:email@fqdn.tld; adkim=r; aspf=r
fqdn. = v=spf1 include:_spf.google.com -all
google._domainkey = v=DKIM1; k=rsa; p=MIIBIjANB....

 

 

 

This is used for personal use only, no 3rd party mail senders such as MailChimp etc are required.

 

 




  #2482828 13-May-2020 15:12
Sorry, not clear - are these email from the Cloudflare service, or emails sent from a domain that has DNS records managed on Cloudflare?




 

 

 



  #2482889 13-May-2020 16:44
Emails coming from Cloudflare are not arriving in my alter egos mailbox. I am trying to troubleshoot why Google is dropping them.

 

 








