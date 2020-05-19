Hi

As an alternative to RDC for out of Office remote desktop access

what are the recommended alternatives , and what products to avoid (not user friendly)

Some products seem to be designed/described for remote access by techs, rather than User out of office access

Perhaps not something browser based (so can go full screen) , multimonitor support would be a bounus

Teamveiwer would be perfect , but pricing is expensive & have to pay for updated versions

splashtop, Zoho , MSP360 , gotomypc , connectwise ?