Remote Desktop software as alternative to RDC ?


#270629 19-May-2020 11:22
Hi

 

As an alternative to RDC for out of Office remote desktop access
what are the recommended alternatives , and what products to avoid (not user friendly)
Some products seem to be designed/described for remote access by techs, rather than User out of office access
Perhaps not something browser based (so can go full screen) , multimonitor support would be a bounus

 

Teamveiwer would be perfect , but pricing is expensive & have to pay for updated versions

 

splashtop, Zoho , MSP360 , gotomypc , connectwise ?

  #2486170 19-May-2020 11:26
AnyDesk




  #2486174 19-May-2020 11:30
I use Splashtop to access computers remotely but as you say it's more for support case. Parallels Access is a really good tool for accessing your computer from any device on the go. It is much more user friendly on a mobile device than using a Remote Desktop type of connection.

 

 

 

https://www.parallels.com/products/access/

 
 
 
 


  #2486214 19-May-2020 11:32
Google chrome does remote desktop -- not sure how good it is. 

  #2486275 19-May-2020 12:37
+1 for Anydesk - been using it for a few years now, no issues.

 

 




