Hi
As an alternative to RDC for out of Office remote desktop access
what are the recommended alternatives , and what products to avoid (not user friendly)
Some products seem to be designed/described for remote access by techs, rather than User out of office access
Perhaps not something browser based (so can go full screen) , multimonitor support would be a bounus
Teamveiwer would be perfect , but pricing is expensive & have to pay for updated versions
splashtop, Zoho , MSP360 , gotomypc , connectwise ?