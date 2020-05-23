Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IT Pro and developers.nz domain registrars with two-factor auth


#271708 23-May-2020 16:36
Hi there, I'm looking for improving the security on my domain a bit - I'd like a domain registrar with two-factor auth. Any ones you'd recommend?

 

I did a bit of research into registrars that offer 2FA and wrote it up here: https://www.markhansen.co.nz/nz-domain-2fa/.

 

Looks like Gandi is the best bet for medium-prices, OK security, and a native NZ registrar registered with the Domain Name Commission from what I can tell.

 

Am I missing any registrars with 2FA that you'd recommend?

 

I've emailed the Domain Name Comission and asked them to update their list of registrars with whether or not they support 2FA, would make this a lot easier and maybe incentivise the industry to get a bit more secure.

Metaname.co.nz



I gave metaname a go, but ran into some bugs with importing zones (ended up getting my domain into an invalid state). Support was helpful and reset my state, but I don't think they fixed the underlying issue, which kinda put me off. The metaname UI is pretty tough to use too, particularly for registrations.

 

Props to metaname for being the first registrar in NZ to support 2FA though, back in 2013!

 
 
 
 


Metaname was great when I implemented DNSSEC by adding a new algorithm used by my DNS holster in a few minutes after my request.




 

 

Wow that's pretty wild! Also a DNS holster sounds like something a cyberspy would use

Good point.

Damn auto-correct.




 

 

