Hi there, I'm looking for improving the security on my domain a bit - I'd like a domain registrar with two-factor auth. Any ones you'd recommend?

I did a bit of research into registrars that offer 2FA and wrote it up here: https://www.markhansen.co.nz/nz-domain-2fa/.

Looks like Gandi is the best bet for medium-prices, OK security, and a native NZ registrar registered with the Domain Name Commission from what I can tell.

Am I missing any registrars with 2FA that you'd recommend?

I've emailed the Domain Name Comission and asked them to update their list of registrars with whether or not they support 2FA, would make this a lot easier and maybe incentivise the industry to get a bit more secure.