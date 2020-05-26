Hi, a few years back I setup a Koha server on in AWS for a small rural school, its run ok ever since, I occasionally do a backup of the DB and get asked to restart it when it seems to go AWOL.

Its running a very old version Debian 3.2, and needs updating. I am a network engineer and know my limitations re linux admin and specifically Koha.

So was looking for someone who could take a look at it, I guess back up the DB, build a new instance pull back the DB and do any patches to bring the DB into line with the lattest version, this would probably require Koha specific knowledge.

Anyone interested let me know, and just a heads up, being a small rural school, any reward would be minimal 😍

Cyril