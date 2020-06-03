Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersDefenz DNS Firewall by InternetNZ


BDFL - Memuneh
67748 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#271956 3-Jun-2020 14:17
Send private message

Just received:

 

 

InternetNZ has announced that its new cyber security product, Defenz Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall, is available for a free four month trial.

 

This extended trial is offered to organisations and businesses, Internet Service Providers and Managed Service Providers, tertiary education, healthcare, nonprofit and government organisations between 3 June 2020 and 30 September 2020.

 

Defenz DNS Firewall protects Internet users from phishing attacks, malware, ransomware and botnets. It also stops malware already on the network from accessing the Internet.

 

InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter says that many organisations are pivoting their services to help organisations get online and stay safe as they respond to COVID-19.

 

“Defenz DNS Firewall is a service available to help organisations respond to rising online threats. Making the service free for the next few months will remove a barrier to using it, and ensure more organisations have the opportunity to implement an easy and effective security layer,” says Carter.

 

In 2019, CERT NZ saw 1,934 reports of phishing and credential harvesting, up 25% from 2018.

 

15% of reports made to CERT NZ in 2019 had some form of financial loss, with a total value of $16.7 million.

 

“In our work to help New Zealanders harness the power of the Internet it’s important we work to keep New Zealand businesses safe and secure,” says InternetNZ Commercial Director, David Morrison.

 

“New Zealand may be removed geographically from the rest of the world but we are not exempt from online attacks. We cannot be complacent about online security.”  

 

Defenz DNS Firewall doesn’t require any extra equipment, doesn’t slow down the Internet connection, has a straightforward set up and onboarding process and allows users to turn the additional online protection layer on and off as needed.

 

Read more about Defenz DNS Firewall.

 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic


BDFL - Memuneh
67748 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534246 4-Aug-2020 09:11
Send private message quote this post

An update:

 

 

InternetNZ is pleased to announce its security product, Defenz DNS Firewall, is now consuming CERT NZ’s local threat feed.

 

Defenz DNS Firewall protects Internet users from phishing attacks, malware, ransomware and botnets helping to manage online security risks.

 

Defenz already draws on an international cyberthreat feed curated by Akamai which analyses global DNS traffic. The feed is updated in real time, taking roughly five minutes from detection to blocking.

 

InternetNZ’s Commercial Director, David Morrison, says the combination of both international and national intelligence broadens the number of security risks detected, with more threat feeds expected to be added later this year.

 

"It’s important to InternetNZ to keep adding intelligence to Defenz to make sure our customers are protected from known security threats," says Morrison.

 

"We’re thrilled to have introduced CERT NZ’s threat feed to Defenz and are already seeing New Zealand specific threats blocked by the product as a result."

 

"Phishing is consistently the initial vector of compromise for many of the incidents we see. The CERT NZ threat feed was created to give users a significant boost in their cyber defenses by blocking access to malicious sites that have been reported to us," says Declan Ingram, Deputy Director at CERT NZ.

 

In 2019, CERT NZ saw 1,934 reports of phishing and credential harvesting, up 25% from 2018.

 

15% of reports made to CERT NZ in 2019 had some form of financial loss, with a total value of $16.7 million.

 

"Cyber security attacks can result in big financial and reputational damage for organisations, says Morrison.

 

"Defenz identifies and stops online threats at the DNS layer, complementing an organisation’s security stack and supporting efforts to avoid organisational damage."

 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic




News »

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.