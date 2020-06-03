Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wannabe Geek


#271970 3-Jun-2020 22:46
Hi guys,


I thought I'd reach out as I am looking to change my career path to something in IT, specifically something in Penetration Testing or Cyber Security.


I have landed on The Learning People, who offer an introductory course into cybersecurity which would give me the following certifications:


CompTIA A+
CompTIA Network+
CompTIA Security+
CompTIA CySA+


Is this a good start, and would this give me the right qualifications to enter the industry as they have brilliantly sold me on? (I understand the guy I have been speaking to is a sales worker and is probably saying anything he can to get this across the line).


He mentioned that I would be looking at 90K for an entry-level role in Syndey and that the market is flooded with jobs at the moment as the industry has more roles than qualified candidates. How accurate or not accurate at all is this? Again, I realise that a salesperson would probably oversell this aspect too.


Has anyone used The Learning People before? Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated, and if you have any advice for other avenues to enter the world of cybersecurity from an online-based learning institution (can't really go to a university course as I work full time) that would be awesome.


Cheers

4167 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2497817 3-Jun-2020 23:36
$90k for an entry level role in Sydney? They are lying to you. More like $45 to $50k.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

D.W

590 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2497820 3-Jun-2020 23:54
Those are some entry-level certs that wouldn't get you any further than an entry level position on a helpdesk or similar.

 

To get to the pen testing/cyber security roles you're likely to need to go down a path involving some level of qualification to get an entry-level position (helpdesk etc.) and work towards a system/network administrator type role, then look at upskilling with the specialized skills required and moving into a security-based role (with the experience to go with it).

 

If that is the advice they gave you, I'd steer clear personally.

 
 
 
 


2403 posts

Uber Geek


  #2497823 3-Jun-2020 23:59
I would argue something the IT industry does not need is CyberSec people with no previous IT experience. Thats not a personal dig at you.

xpd

Budget Gamer
10533 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2497846 4-Jun-2020 07:15
Those courses are easily done at home by yourself with the right material, you don't need a 3rd party involved.

 

I paid to do an AMES course for A+ many moons ago, within a week I was bored and was having to correct the tutor.... who was just reading out of the book we all had anyway. I kicked myself for forking out the $$ when I couldve just paid the $300 or whatever it was to sit the exam.




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

