Hi guys,

I thought I'd reach out as I am looking to change my career path to something in IT, specifically something in Penetration Testing or Cyber Security.

I have landed on The Learning People, who offer an introductory course into cybersecurity which would give me the following certifications:

CompTIA A+

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA CySA+

Is this a good start, and would this give me the right qualifications to enter the industry as they have brilliantly sold me on? (I understand the guy I have been speaking to is a sales worker and is probably saying anything he can to get this across the line).

He mentioned that I would be looking at 90K for an entry-level role in Syndey and that the market is flooded with jobs at the moment as the industry has more roles than qualified candidates. How accurate or not accurate at all is this? Again, I realise that a salesperson would probably oversell this aspect too.

Has anyone used The Learning People before? Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated, and if you have any advice for other avenues to enter the world of cybersecurity from an online-based learning institution (can't really go to a university course as I work full time) that would be awesome.

Cheers