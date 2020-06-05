Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272003 5-Jun-2020 09:25
Hi.

 

Does anyone here have experience with any of the $299 or thereabouts website design companies around? I have a couple of clients looking for very simple, mobile-friendly, security compliant websites, with less than 5 pages.

 

No Ecommerce requirements. No CMS required unless it's included by default, the number of changes made annually wouldn't warrant spending extra on it, when they could just ask their dev to make small changes as required.

 

We had a guy who used to do websites for our clients, but he moved overseas recently not to return.

 

Doesn't have to meet that $299 price point, but well under $1000 is what I was thinking.

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

 

  #2498768 5-Jun-2020 09:47
Has Wix or similar been considered?  Your team could walk through the setup with your client, having them pick their own template etc so its not like one of my early web site design attempts.  😂

 

I'd be concerned that a sub-$1000 web site might be a WordPress throw-together with potentially vulnerable plugins that are never updated.  At least with Wix, the ongoing security is someone else's job and included in the subscription.




