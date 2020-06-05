Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IT Pro and developers


#272020 5-Jun-2020 19:08
I'm having a heck of a problem installing Ubuntu 18 / 20 on Virtualbox 6.1 / 6.2. I've installed Ubuntu plenty of times with no problems in the past, but I've tried about ten times across two computers in the past few hours with nothing but problems. I've validated the SHA256 so I know the image is fine. I'm trying on a brand new surface laptop 2 and on my old workhorse the i7 2060K.

 

Mostly the installation black screens before the proper install starts. Sometimes I get part or all of the way through the install. Sometimes the install finishes but when I run the OS I get messages like "fsck required". This time I got the message below.

 

I've tried 1GB - 8GB of RAM. I've tried different video RAM amounts. I've tried 1 - 4 CPUs. I've tried default and no virtualisation acceleration. I get different results but I haven't noticed any correlation yet.

 

Any ideas at all? Not really sure where to go from here other than back to VirtualBox 5.x, which has worked fine in the past.

 

 

 

  #2499253 5-Jun-2020 19:13
TBH My experience with virtual box was never really that flash hot. 

I ran it natively, Ran it with vagrant and sometimes it just didnt quite work well. Doing the exact thing you described with it wanting to do virual disk checks etc. 

 

Dont use any thin provisioning.... that just makes it worse. Use a fixed disk size.

 

 

 

If possible just run it on a R Pi. Or if you dont need a gui use a docker container.

