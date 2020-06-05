I'm having a heck of a problem installing Ubuntu 18 / 20 on Virtualbox 6.1 / 6.2. I've installed Ubuntu plenty of times with no problems in the past, but I've tried about ten times across two computers in the past few hours with nothing but problems. I've validated the SHA256 so I know the image is fine. I'm trying on a brand new surface laptop 2 and on my old workhorse the i7 2060K.

Mostly the installation black screens before the proper install starts. Sometimes I get part or all of the way through the install. Sometimes the install finishes but when I run the OS I get messages like "fsck required". This time I got the message below.

I've tried 1GB - 8GB of RAM. I've tried different video RAM amounts. I've tried 1 - 4 CPUs. I've tried default and no virtualisation acceleration. I get different results but I haven't noticed any correlation yet.

Any ideas at all? Not really sure where to go from here other than back to VirtualBox 5.x, which has worked fine in the past.