Avoiding secretly shingled drives


#272240 16-Jun-2020 09:53
I guess that I am not the only person to have hit the problem of secret-shingles on large hard drives.

 

For those who do not know, recently it turned out that some hard disk manufacturers have been selling drives using shingle technology without disclosing this.

 

Seagate Barracuda and Western Digital Red drives are included in this list but there are probably more drives and brands involved than this. (Some drives in those ranges are non-shingled but others are affected.)

 

This is a real problem for anyone inadvertently picking up such drives for use in systems such as RAID, ZFS or BTRFS.

 

So,what do you do if you need to buy new drives now?

 

It seems likely that there are going to be class action lawsuits against drive manufacturers and I expect one outcome of that will be that the defendant manufacturers will make some pledge never again to misdescribe products like this.

 

Until then, how does anyone know what are the safe options to purchase? I have seen some websites offering lists but they seem far from complete.

 

Are there any safe manufacturers or technologies? Is it safe to stick to SAS drives rather than SATA if you have the choice?

 

Any ideas?

 

 

  #2505614 16-Jun-2020 10:00
WD is documenting CMR/SMR on the spec pages, e.g. https://www.westerndigital.com/products/internal-drives/wd-red-hdd

  #2505616 16-Jun-2020 10:03
From reading I believe the larger capacity 8TB+ drives are not using SMR




  #2505625 16-Jun-2020 10:08
Surely nowadays you would use a SSD for your volatile data? And only use a magnetic disk for backups or bulk data that is rarely overwritten (e.g. video or music archives)?

 

 

 

 



  #2505637 16-Jun-2020 10:22
lokhor:

 

From reading I believe the larger capacity 8TB+ drives are not using SMR

 

 

 

 

I have a pair of 8TB Barracudas which are shingled.

 

Also, a few WD Reds.

 

 



  #2505643 16-Jun-2020 10:27
frankv:

 

Surely nowadays you would use a SSD for your volatile data? And only use a magnetic disk for backups or bulk data that is rarely overwritten (e.g. video or music archives)?

 

 

My bulk data is on a ZFS system. One Shingled drive can poison the whole array.

 

One such drive does not cause data loss but every time I to try to scrub the array, the system restarts the scrub when the shingled drives goes quite for twenty seconds or so.

 

 

