I guess that I am not the only person to have hit the problem of secret-shingles on large hard drives.

For those who do not know, recently it turned out that some hard disk manufacturers have been selling drives using shingle technology without disclosing this.

Seagate Barracuda and Western Digital Red drives are included in this list but there are probably more drives and brands involved than this. (Some drives in those ranges are non-shingled but others are affected.)

This is a real problem for anyone inadvertently picking up such drives for use in systems such as RAID, ZFS or BTRFS.

So,what do you do if you need to buy new drives now?

It seems likely that there are going to be class action lawsuits against drive manufacturers and I expect one outcome of that will be that the defendant manufacturers will make some pledge never again to misdescribe products like this.

Until then, how does anyone know what are the safe options to purchase? I have seen some websites offering lists but they seem far from complete.

Are there any safe manufacturers or technologies? Is it safe to stick to SAS drives rather than SATA if you have the choice?

Any ideas?