Anyone else attending the virtual HPE Discover 2020? I've registered and booked some sessions - having some pre-conference briefings today.
Anyone else attending the virtual HPE Discover 2020? I've registered and booked some sessions - having some pre-conference briefings today.
These links are referral codes
Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Payoneer | Amazon | My technology disclosure