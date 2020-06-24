Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone managed to find a webcam yet?


#272430 24-Jun-2020 15:39
As above, has anyone managed to get some webcam stock yet? Wholesaler/retailer/whatever... 

 

After literally one.. something like a logitech c930 or similar.

  #2511533 24-Jun-2020 15:52
Sorry mate, your after-hours gig aspirations will just have to be put on hold for the next little while...

  #2511551 24-Jun-2020 16:23
Received a logitech one today from spark

 
 
 
 


gzt

  #2511561 24-Jun-2020 16:38
panther2: Received a logitech one today from spark

Spark sells webcams? Do you have a link?

  #2511565 24-Jun-2020 16:41
Mightyape had stock of the Logitech Brio at some point as a friend (Who had been told his was months out) had one arrive last month - Looks like they have one other in stock https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/hyperdrive-hypercam-hd/33437921




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

dt

  #2511607 24-Jun-2020 16:47
I have 2x logitech c922 pro brand new and still boxed, they are $249 each at PB tech but could do a special geekzone member prize of $200+ postage each. I'm in Dorkland. 

 

PM if interested, cheers! 

 

PM if interested, cheers! 

