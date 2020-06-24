As above, has anyone managed to get some webcam stock yet? Wholesaler/retailer/whatever...
After literally one.. something like a logitech c930 or similar.
Sorry mate, your after-hours gig aspirations will just have to be put on hold for the next little while...
panther2: Received a logitech one today from spark
Mightyape had stock of the Logitech Brio at some point as a friend (Who had been told his was months out) had one arrive last month - Looks like they have one other in stock https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/hyperdrive-hypercam-hd/33437921
I have 2x logitech c922 pro brand new and still boxed, they are $249 each at PB tech but could do a special geekzone member prize of $200+ postage each. I'm in Dorkland.
PM if interested, cheers!