Beware!

I have a load of domains with Discount Domains for clients which were "inherited" from another business.

On the 11th of May, I renewed a (.co.nz) domain for 25.95+GST

Sometime after they have changed prices, renewing a .co.nz domain now costs 35.95 + GST

There has been no announcement that I saw, just a sneaky nearly 30% increase!

https://imgur.com/a/fJPhJk0

An invoice from May

An invoice from June

I didn't pay much attention and have already now renewed 4 domains at this extortionate rate.