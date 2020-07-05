Hey guys

Haven't posted in Geekzone for a while, but this is probably the best place to ask!

I am currently renewing my domains, but I am getting charged $35.95 a year (ex GST) for renewal of my '.co.nz' domains.

I've been with this specific domain registrar for years, and just stuck with them and haven't quite kept up with the current rates and companies out there and the offerings.

Is $35.95 a year (ex GST) a year reasonable or are there better/cheaper alternatives and if so what you recommend?

I simply use it as a Domain Register, all my domains are pointing to Cloudflare Name Servers, so don't need anything fancy like webmail etc.