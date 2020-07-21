Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Not licensed to MS SQL Structure


#272861 21-Jul-2020 10:23
We have a client who had some local MS SQL hosted, desktop based software (health records) (Vendor1) and then moved to a online terminalservices hosted version (provided by Vendor1 as well) during lockdown, and then have moved again to a proper browser based cloud application (Vendor2).

 

When moving from local to hosted version of software (Vendor1) they provided a backup of their SQL db which was then moved to the hosted server.

 

They want to get an export of their data, ie the full Microsoft SQL database from the online hosted version to restore back to their local SQL server as a backup. This would allow them to run their desktop software connecting to their own SQL server again incase they need to check any historical records.

 

Vendor1 has said they are not licensed to the structure of the SQL database, so are refusing to provide an SQL backup. Obviously the data is theirs, and they are licensed to run SQL Express, but Vendor1 is still saying they can't have it.

 

Vendor1 has provided an export via CSV, which contains 100+ CSV files (export of the tables from SQL) and 10,000+ image files. Clearly manual cross referencing is impossible.

 

Is there any validity to this claim? Can you license the structure of your SQL DB?

 

It would make sense if the hosted database was multi-tenanted, but I don't think that is the case.

  #2526430 21-Jul-2020 11:12
They could claim the database structure is integral part of their IP - only the data belongs to the client... 




 

 

  #2526431 21-Jul-2020 11:15
In theory, yes. It would depend on the EULA or contract signed.

 

It wouldn't be a MS limitation, rather the vendor who built the schema (structure) for the database, as it would be proprietary information. Not unreasonable in my view.

 
 
 
 


  #2526436 21-Jul-2020 11:17
Again, IANAL - if you decide to go down the legal route, contact a technology-focused law firm.




 

 

  #2526437 21-Jul-2020 11:18
It's a thing, IIRC the DB Schema is IP and covered under copyright at the very least and terms of the license. Not sure I've ever seen/heard it proven in court tho




  #2526450 21-Jul-2020 11:33
Looking at this as an outsider, it seems wrong. If I'm understanding correctly, the customer supplied the company with a backup of the existing data, for use in a hosted version of the same product. It's therefore reasonable to assume that the schema would remain the same (or at least very similar). The customer is now requesting what is essentially an updated 'version' of the same thing it originally supplied, and is being told no.

 

While there is most likely something in the small print about it, I can certainly see why this has come as a surprise.

