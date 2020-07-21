We have a client who had some local MS SQL hosted, desktop based software (health records) (Vendor1) and then moved to a online terminalservices hosted version (provided by Vendor1 as well) during lockdown, and then have moved again to a proper browser based cloud application (Vendor2).

When moving from local to hosted version of software (Vendor1) they provided a backup of their SQL db which was then moved to the hosted server.

They want to get an export of their data, ie the full Microsoft SQL database from the online hosted version to restore back to their local SQL server as a backup. This would allow them to run their desktop software connecting to their own SQL server again incase they need to check any historical records.

Vendor1 has said they are not licensed to the structure of the SQL database, so are refusing to provide an SQL backup. Obviously the data is theirs, and they are licensed to run SQL Express, but Vendor1 is still saying they can't have it.

Vendor1 has provided an export via CSV, which contains 100+ CSV files (export of the tables from SQL) and 10,000+ image files. Clearly manual cross referencing is impossible.

Is there any validity to this claim? Can you license the structure of your SQL DB?

It would make sense if the hosted database was multi-tenanted, but I don't think that is the case.